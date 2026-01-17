Sennheiser Republic Day Sale 2026 in India Begins

Sennheiser has announced Republic Day Sale 2026 offers across its premium audio portfolio in India. The sale begins on January 16 for all customers, including Prime and non-Prime members, while Prime members receive early access starting at midnight on January 15.

The offers span multiple product categories, including wireless microphones, studio microphones, headphones, and true wireless earbuds. Discounts of up to 50 percent are available on select models.

In addition to direct discounts, customers can avail up to 24 months of No Cost EMI along with additional savings through select bank card offers.

Profile Wireless targets mobile creators

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set is positioned for creators and videographers requiring a compact, portable wireless microphone solution. The system includes a 2.4 GHz dual-channel receiver, two clip-on microphones, and a charging bar that also functions as a handheld interview microphone.

Designed as an all-in-one solution with minimal setup, the Profile Wireless delivers professional-grade audio in a portable form factor. It is available at Rs 21,990 during the Republic Day Sale.

HD 630 Wireless focuses on sound customisation

The Sennheiser HD 630 Wireless headphones introduce the brand’s first Parametric Equalizer and Crossfeed technology, aimed at creating a speaker-like listening experience.

The headphones support Hi-Res Audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz via USB-C and Bluetooth and deliver up to 60 hours of battery life. A 10-minute rapid charge provides up to seven hours of playback. Built on the MOMENTUM 4 frame, the HD 630 is available at Rs 44,990, with additional bank card offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

MD 421 Kompakt for studio and live use

The Sennheiser MD 421 Kompakt brings the sound signature of the MD 421 into a more compact form. Designed for studio and live environments, it features a cardioid pickup pattern, wide dynamic range, and the ability to handle high sound pressure levels.

The microphone is built with German engineering standards and is suited for vocals and instruments. It is priced at Rs 20,990 during the Republic Day Sale.

MOMENTUM 4 Wireless remains flagship offering

The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones continue as Sennheiser’s flagship consumer model. They feature 42 mm transducers and support Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and up to 60 hours of battery life.

Additional features include Auto On and Off, Smart Pause, and sound personalisation through the Smart Control App. The headphones are available at Rs 23,990 during the sale, with select bank card offers under the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Buyers also receive a complimentary BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle.

Neumann TLM 102 targets home studios

The Neumann TLM 102 is included as part of the Republic Day Sale for users seeking studio-quality recording equipment. The large-diaphragm condenser microphone is engineered in Germany and is known for balanced sound, detailed high frequencies, strong low-end response, and low self-noise.

It supports high sound pressure levels, making it suitable for recording vocals and instruments in home and project studios. The TLM 102 is priced at Rs 56,990 during the sale.

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 completes the lineup

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 earbuds offer lossless audio performance with support for 24-bit/96 kHz playback through the TrueResponse transducer system. Features include Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, personalised sound tuning, and up to 30 hours of total playback.

The earbuds support Qi wireless charging, touch controls, and clear voice calls enabled by a six-microphone system. They are available at Rs 18,990 during the Republic Day Sale, with additional bank card offers and a complimentary BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle under the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Sale access and availability

The Sennheiser Republic Day Sale 2026 in India runs from January 16, with early access for Prime members starting January 15. The offers combine price reductions, financing options, and bundled accessories across consumer and professional audio categories, covering a broad range of use cases from casual listening to content creation and studio recording.