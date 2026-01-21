Sony Republic Day Sale: Big Discounts on BRAVIA TVs & Audio Gear

Sony India has announced Republic Day promotional offers across a wide portfolio of BRAVIA televisions and personal and home audio products. The Sony India Republic Day offers are available from January 13 to January 31, 2026, or until stocks last.

The campaign is being rolled out across Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive retail stores, the ShopatSC.com online portal, leading consumer electronics retailers, and e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

Extended warranties and cashback on BRAVIA televisions

As part of the Sony India Republic Day offers, select BRAVIA television models are being offered with extended warranty coverage. OLED televisions come with a three-year warranty, while other BRAVIA variants are covered for two years.

Customers can avail cashback benefits of up to Rs 25,000, along with a one-EMI-free option on eligible purchases. Sony is also offering soundbar bundle deals with savings of up to Rs 69,990, with combined purchases starting at Rs 2,995 per month across India.

Discounts across headphones, earphones and gaming audio

The Republic Day campaign includes price benefits across headphones, truly wireless products, earphones and gaming audio accessories. These span gaming-focused models as well as products under the MDR series.

Gaming category offers include:

WH-G500 at Rs 10,990 after cashback

WH-G900N at Rs 13,990

WF-G700N at Rs 13,990

KBD-G900 at Rs 19,690

MSE-G500 at Rs 10,990

WH-G910N at Rs 25,390

IER-G900 at Rs 10,990

Under the MDR lineup, offers include:

WH-1000XM6 at Rs 37,990

WH-1000XM5 at Rs 25,990

WH-1000XM4 at Rs 19,990

WF-1000XM5 at Rs 17,990 after cashback

WF-C700N at Rs 4,990

WF-C510 at Rs 3,490

WH-CH520 at Rs 3,990

Premium and professional audio models such as IER-Z1R, MDR-MV1, MDR-M1 and MDR-G300 are also part of the promotion, with select models receiving cashback benefits.

Soundbar, party speaker and Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony India Republic Day offers also extend to soundbars, party speakers and Bluetooth speakers. Customers purchasing a soundbar along with a BRAVIA television of 43 inches and above can avail an instant discount of Rs 20,000.

Soundbar offers include:

HT-B600 at Rs 35,990

HT-BD60 at Rs 33,990

HT-S40R at Rs 21,990

HT-A8000 at Rs 71,990

HT-A3000 at Rs 72,980 with free rear speakers worth Rs 30,990

Party speaker offers include:

MHC-V43D at Rs 27,990

MHC-V73D at Rs 39,990

SRS-XV800 at Rs 32,391

SRS-ULT1000 at Rs 78,990

Bluetooth speaker deals include:

SRS-ULT10 at Rs 8,490

SRS-ULT30 at Rs 14,391

SRS-ULT50 at Rs 20,990

Select party speaker models also come with bundled accessories such as free microphones.

Consistent pricing across channels

Sony has structured the Republic Day campaign to maintain consistency across offline retail and online platforms. Customers can access the same pricing and benefits through Sony’s own retail network, authorised dealers and leading e-commerce marketplaces.

This multi-channel approach allows buyers to choose their preferred purchase mode while benefiting from uniform offers during the promotional window.

Time-bound nationwide promotion

The Sony India Republic Day offers represent a seasonal retail push aligned with a key national shopping period. With defined validity dates and stock-based availability, the campaign targets consumers planning upgrades to televisions, personal audio devices and home entertainment systems.

The offers remain valid until January 31, 2026, or until stocks last across participating channels.