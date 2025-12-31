Sony Next-Gen Console PS6 Release Could be Delayed Beyond 2027 as RAM Prices Increase

Sony PlayStation 6 and other next-gen consoles release might get delayed because of pricing and availability of RAM. This has been pointed out by Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, and he has revealed that AI has made RAM roughly four times more expensive. Sony PlayStation 6 has not been officially announced, but the rumors indicate a launch window of 2027- 2028 for the next-gen console. Now, with RAM prices seeing an increase, the manufactures are debating whether the next generation of consoles like PS6 should be delayed from their intended 2027-2028 release window. The manufacturers believe that RAM manufacturers will be able to build out their infrastructure to produce more RAM, thereby allowing prices to drop.

RAM Price Increase and Next-Gen Console Pricing- What is the Impact?

With RAM prices seeing an increasing trend, it is a concern for the companies to mass produce RAM at a competitive price point. This obviously indicates that the prices of Next-Gen consoles like PS6 will be higher than what is being assumed right now. Artificial Intelligence is here to stay for a long time now, and this indicates that the demand for RAM would certainly be on the higher side, which obviously refers to low availability of RAM in the long run. Looking at the simple demand supply equation, you can assume that the prices of RAM would go high because of an increase in demand and short supply, and all these factors working together will force the manufacturers to increase the prices of next-gen consoles like PS6.

Now, waiting for the market to get stable, where the prices for RAM would also go down, refers to waiting for some more time before releasing any next-gen console. So, Sony would also delay the release of PS6, and now the new release window for this next-gen console could be 2030.

Fans have shown mixed reactions to this particular situation. One fan has posted on ‘X’ “Nobody wants the PS6 yet. That much is clear from the reaction to this, the fact that most of the big games are still cross-gen is proof enough that it is far too soon for a new generation. We still aren't even close to seeing what the PS5 can truly do, No PS6 until 2030.” While some of the fans have a reverse opinion, and they believe that PS5 has a hardware that is too old to play technically challenging games like GTA 6 at optimized performance levels.

So, some PS5 fans want this generation to last longer, as they believe that they have not yet seen what the PS5 can truly do, while some believe that PS5 has a weaker GPU and only a next-gen console like PS6 could solve this problem.

What do you think? Do you want PS6 console to release faster or do you want the PS5 generation to continue for a little more time. However, market is dynamic and it is difficult to assume what further changes in market situations will impact the release of next-gen consoles like PS6.

