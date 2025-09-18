Tech Update Of The Day

Meta and Ray Ban debut Gen 2 smart glasses with better battery and new tricks
Meta and Ray Ban have launched the second generation of their smart glasses, promising longer battery life, improved audio, and a slimmer design. The new model lets users livestream directly to Facebook and Instagram, capture photos and videos hands free, and interact with Meta AI through voice commands. Enhanced speakers boost clarity in noisy spaces while upgraded microphones improve call quality. A charging case keeps the glasses powered for up to 36 hours, addressing one of the biggest complaints about the first version. Available in new styles and colors, the Gen 2 glasses mark Meta’s push to make wearable tech more practical, positioning them as both a lifestyle accessory and an entry point into augmented experiences.
DreamHack India returns to Hyderabad Comic Con with gaming and pop culture fusion
NODWIN Gaming has announced the return of DreamHack India, set to run alongside Hyderabad Comic Con from October 31 to November 2, 2025. Celebrating its sixth anniversary, the event promises three days of esports, cosplay, comics, music, and fandom under one roof.
The festival will feature open BGMI competitions, KO Fight Night with Tekken 8 and Street Fighter VI, rapid and blitz chess tournaments, and retro zones filled with classics like Contra and Pac Man. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) zone remains central, letting fans play nonstop with personal or rented high performance PCs.
Akshat Rathee, Co founder of NODWIN Gaming, called the partnership with Comic Con “a one of a kind celebration where gaming meets pop culture.” Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson added that last year’s 40,000 plus turnout showed the energy of Hyderabad’s fan base, which this year is expected to grow even larger.
ASUS brings ExpertBook P Series to Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale with up to ₹12000 off
ASUS India has announced that its ExpertBook P Series laptops will headline Flipkart’s Big Billion Day 2025 sale, offering discounts of up to ₹12000. The lineup includes three models ExpertBook P1, P3, and P5 spread across 14 variants, with starting prices as low as ₹33,990.
Targeted at startups, SMEs, and professionals, the ExpertBook P Series emphasizes durability, security, and performance. Features include enterprise grade build quality tested against MIL-STD-810H standards, AI powered productivity tools such as noise cancelling mics and real time translation, and multi layer security with TPM 2.0 and self healing BIOS. Select models come with Intel Core Ultra processors and LPDDR5X RAM.
Buyers will also benefit from extended service packs, on site support across 15,500 pin codes, and 1 year accidental damage protection. With Flipkart’s festive deals, ASUS positions the ExpertBook P Series as a cost effective option for businesses seeking worry free performance.
Primebook unveils 2 Pro and 2 Max AI powered Android laptops under ₹20000
Primebook has expanded its lineup with the launch of Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max, two Android 15 based laptops designed for students, coders, freelancers, and young professionals. Running on PrimeOS 3.0, the laptops blend affordability with features typically seen in higher end machines.
Both models use the MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8 GB RAM and UFS storage, 128 GB on the Pro and 256 GB on the Max. The Pro sports a 14.1 inch Full HD display, while the Max scales up to 15.6 inches. Battery life stretches up to 14 hours on the Pro and 12 on the Max. Shared specs include backlit keyboards, dual stereo speakers, dual band Wi Fi, and 1440p webcams.
PrimeOS 3.0 adds an AI assistant powered by Gemini, global AI search, and a built in PrimeCoding platform. Users can also stream Windows or Linux desktops through Cloud PC starting at Rs. 19 per month. Priced at Rs. 17,990 for the Pro and Rs. 19,990 for the Max, both laptops are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s website.
Sony India passes GST benefits to customers with festive BRAVIA TV discounts up to ₹70000
Sony India has announced festive season offers on its BRAVIA television range, aligning with recent GST reforms to make premium entertainment more affordable. Effective September 22, customers will receive an additional 7.8 percent benefit as Sony passes on the full GST reduction, alongside direct discounts of up to ₹70,000.
The biggest cuts apply to large screen categories, with 85 inch TVs reduced by ₹70,000, 75 inch models by ₹51,000, 65 inch by ₹40,000, and 55 inch by ₹32,000. Sony projects 10 percent growth this season, revising earlier forecasts on the back of improved affordability and consumer sentiment.
The offers are bolstered by EMI schemes starting at ₹2,995 per month, cashback of up to ₹25,000, one EMI free, and three year warranties on select models. Customers can also opt for a BRAVIA TV and soundbar combo, saving up to ₹69,990.
Sony says its BRAVIA lineup, powered by the AI Processor XR with Cognitive Intelligence, delivers ultra realistic visuals by mimicking human perception. Managing Director Sunil Nayyar called the GST reform “a welcome development” that supports both affordability and stronger demand this festive season.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris becomes first model in India with Dolby Atmos sound
Dolby Laboratories and Maruti Suzuki have announced that the new Victoris SUV will be the company’s first car in India to feature Dolby Atmos, setting a new standard for in-car entertainment. Integrated with an eight-speaker Infinity by Harman system, the technology transforms the cabin into an immersive soundstage.
Dolby Atmos enhances clarity, depth, and detail, turning drives into more engaging listening experiences for music, podcasts, and streaming services like Gaana. The feature adds to the Victoris’ positioning in the fast-growing mid-size SUV market, where entertainment quality has become a major differentiator.
Karan Grover, Senior Director at Dolby, called the partnership with Maruti Suzuki a milestone in making immersive audio accessible to Indian consumers. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, said the Victoris reflects young Indians’ demand for technology-driven vehicles, highlighting its “theater on wheels” infotainment system alongside Level 2 ADAS and a powered tailgate.
The collaboration signals both Dolby’s push into India’s automotive market and Maruti Suzuki’s effort to enrich its SUVs with premium features.
boAt unveils Chrome Endeavour smartwatch with built in AI health coach
boAt has introduced the Chrome Endeavour, its first smartwatch with an AI powered health coach designed to deliver personalized fitness and lifestyle guidance. The device features a 1.96 inch AMOLED display, premium finish, and an S1 processor that promises smoother interactions and longer battery life.
The AI coach generates daily morning summaries with sleep and activity insights, while personalized alerts help users stay on track with workouts, hydration, and routines. Health tracking includes heart rate, SpO₂, stress, and sleep monitoring. With IP68 resistance, auto activity detection, and turn by turn navigation, the watch is built for active lifestyles.
Available in multiple strap colors, the Chrome Endeavour is priced at Rs. 3,299 and Rs. 3,799 depending on the variant. It is now on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s website, and select retail outlets.
Milagrow introduces Duster Series handheld vacuums for compact cleaning
Milagrow has launched the Duster Series, featuring the Duster Gold and Duster Lux, to offer portable cleaning power for homes, offices, and cars. The 400 gram Duster Gold delivers 6500 Pa suction with a 27 minute runtime, ideal for dust, crumbs, and gadgets. The premium Duster Lux boosts performance with 14000 Pa suction, a 6000 mAh battery offering 34 minutes of use, and whisper quiet operation at 40 dB. Both models include washable HEPA filters for improved air quality. Priced at Rs. 1,899 and Rs. 2,999, the vacuums are available on Amazon and Milagrow’s official site.
Pocket FM brings AI storytelling to India with 30000 audio series already live
Pocket FM has launched its AI Creator Suite in India, allowing writers to instantly convert text into fully produced audio series. Using AI voices developed with ElevenLabs, the platform promises studio quality narration across genres from drama to fantasy. Stories that once took weeks to produce are now live within hours.
The pilot phase has already seen more than 30000 AI powered series published, with Pocket FM projecting to double the figure by year end. Over 33000 Indian users each month are trying their hand at creating stories, with top writers expected to cross ₹10 lakh in annual earnings. Popular titles like King of Dragon and Darshi: A Rebirth Story highlight the commercial potential of this new medium.
Pocket FM plans to expand the tool to multiple Indian languages and incubate high performing creators through contracts, revenue share, and training. The company expects over 200000 new AI audio series next year, calling the movement the rise of a “new writer economy”.
Texas Instruments showcases energy efficient semiconductor tech at electronica India 2025
Texas Instruments is highlighting its latest semiconductor innovations at electronica India 2025 in Bengaluru, with demos spanning energy infrastructure, automotive, and connected appliances. The showcase emphasizes how TI’s analog and embedded chips enable smarter, more efficient, and secure systems for a sustainable future.
Among the launches are new low cost C2000 real time microcontrollers designed to deliver smoother, quieter, and more efficient motor control in appliances and tools. Demonstrations include reduced noise in HVAC fans and high speed sensorless control for vacuum cleaners capable of spinning up to 150,000 rpm.
For electric mobility, TI is presenting a 750W light EV charger using its proprietary IPPC technology for stable charging, a compact 11kW EV charger with 97.6 percent efficiency, and advanced battery management systems for safety. Additional highlights include GaN based high power density adapters and AI powered wake word detection for IoT devices.
TI’s push underscores how semiconductor innovation is becoming central to efficient appliances and faster, safer EV charging solutions.