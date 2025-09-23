Tech Update Of The Day

Nutanix and Lenovo expand India partnership to power AI-ready cloud
At the .NEXT on Tour event in Mumbai, Nutanix and Lenovo announced a deepened alliance to deliver AI-ready hybrid cloud infrastructure built in India. Lenovo has begun manufacturing servers in Pondicherry equipped with liquid cooling and Nutanix software, while the two firms are also rolling out Kubernetes solutions for containerized workloads. Together, they aim to support enterprises in BFSI and beyond with scalable AI deployments, improved efficiency, and strong sustainability benchmarks. The collaboration highlights India’s growing role in advanced infrastructure manufacturing and AI innovation.
Windows 10 countdown Microsoft support to end in October 2025
Microsoft has confirmed that support for Windows 10 will officially end on October 14, 2025, leaving millions of PCs worldwide facing a critical decision. After this date, devices running the decade-old operating system will no longer receive security patches or feature updates, exposing them to growing cybersecurity risks.
The move affects both Home and Pro editions, and while extended security updates will be available, they come at a cost. Analysts say the deadline could push many users, particularly businesses still reliant on legacy systems, to accelerate migration plans to Windows 11 or consider alternatives.
Windows 10, first launched in 2015, became one of Microsoft’s most widely adopted platforms. Its retirement marks the end of an era as the company shifts focus entirely to modern systems optimized for AI-driven experiences. For everyday users still holding onto older machines, the message is clear: upgrade soon or risk being left behind.
EvoFox targets budget gamers with Hyperion wired headsets
EvoFox, the gaming arm of Amkette, is pushing into the value headset race with the Hyperion Series, a pair of wired models that promise pro grade sound and cross platform flexibility at impulse friendly prices. The Hyperion 7.1 USB variant ships with virtual 7.1 surround, a retractable mic, and software controls for EQ and levels. The second model uses 3.5 mm and USB C to hop between PC, console, and phones without fuss. Launch prices land at ₹2,499 for the USB version and ₹1,999 for the dual connector option, positioning the line well under most mainstream gaming cans in India.
Both headsets use 50 mm drivers, come with braided cables, and offer swappable ear cushions, a nod to comfort for long sessions. The design leans on a rugged ABS shell with metallic accents that should survive backpack duty. Sales go live across Amkette’s site, Amazon, Flipkart, and other e commerce channels, just as the festive shopping cycle heats up. If the tuning matches the spec sheet, Hyperion could give price sensitive players a meaningful upgrade path without creeping into premium territory.
India bets big on 6G as global tech leaders converge in New Delhi
India is sharpening its edge in the race to 6G. The India Mobile Congress 2025 will host the second International Bharat 6G Symposium on October 9–10 in New Delhi, drawing more than 70 experts from across the globe. The gathering is positioned as a showcase of India’s ambitions to not just participate in but actively shape the future of wireless standards.
The event will feature leaders from Ericsson, Nokia, Nvidia, and Qualcomm alongside academics from IITs and top universities in Europe and the US. The agenda spans AI-native 6G networks, space-based connectivity, and the thorny question of spectrum harmonization. Two key MoUs and four industry reports are expected to emerge from the two-day program.
For India, the stakes are high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for the country to lead on 6G patent filings and digital innovation. The symposium underscores that vision, pairing India’s academic firepower with heavyweight global alliances. If the discussions translate into concrete collaborations, New Delhi could become a pivotal node in the global 6G roadmap.
Acerpure launches Nitro TVs in India with gamer-first features
Acerpure India has stepped into the smart TV market with its new Nitro Series, targeting gamers and entertainment enthusiasts. Launched on September 23, the lineup debuts exclusively on Flipkart with prices starting at ₹18,999.
The Nitro TVs come in 43 to 75-inch variants and pack serious hardware for high-performance viewing. With Google TV 5.0 on Android 14, Dolby Atmos sound, and a 120 Hz refresh rate, the devices promise both cinematic depth and gaming fluidity. Features like Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate, and MEMC sharpen gameplay, while Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode preserve movie authenticity.
Acerpure has also added touches aimed at family entertainment, including an in-built karaoke mode and Game Pad support for casual plug-and-play sessions. The flagship 65-inch QLED model tops the lineup at ₹37,499.
By blending high-end features with aggressive pricing, Acerpure signals its intent to disrupt the mid-range smart TV space. With festive discounts tied to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, the Nitro Series is timed to capture both gamers and households seeking an upgrade this season.
Garmin kicks off Diwali with deep cuts on flagship smartwatches
Garmin India is turning Diwali into a bonanza for fitness tech fans with its biggest sale yet. Starting September 22, the company is offering hefty discounts across its premium smartwatch lineup, with price cuts reaching as high as 42 percent.
The Instinct 2 Solar, known for rugged durability and solar charging, drops from ₹46,990 to ₹27,990. The high-performance Forerunner 965, built for serious runners, is down by over ₹25,000, while the flagship Fenix 8 sees a rare markdown to ₹1,23,990. Other models like the Vivo Active 5 and Forerunner 265 are also part of the festive deals, bringing Garmin’s advanced GPS, fitness, and lifestyle tracking features closer to the mainstream.
Garmin says the sale reflects a push to encourage more Indians to adopt active lifestyles backed by precise wearable tech. With offers spanning Amazon, Flipkart, brand stores, and authorised retail partners, the reach is as wide as the appeal.
As smartwatches grow into everyday health companions, Garmin is betting that deep Diwali discounts will lure both athletes and first-time buyers into its ecosystem.