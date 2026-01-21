Tech Update Of The Day

Adobe’s New AI Masking Tools Make Video Editing Shockingly Faster
Adobe has rolled out a new update to Premiere Pro that brings AI-powered masking tools aimed at dramatically speeding up complex video editing workflows. The latest release uses artificial intelligence to enable object selection, shape masks, and faster rotoscoping, allowing editors to isolate subjects and apply effects in seconds instead of minutes.
Alongside Premiere, Adobe also introduced major upgrades to After Effects, including native 3D parametric meshes, over 1,300 free Substance 3D materials, variable font animation, and improved vector workflows with full SVG support. These enhancements expand motion design and visual storytelling capabilities without relying on external plugins.
The update also strengthens integration with Firefly Boards, Adobe’s AI-driven ideation platform, enabling seamless collaboration and concept development across creative teams. Timed ahead of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where most films rely on Adobe tools, the release underscores Adobe’s push to embed AI deeply into professional video production.
Is OnePlus Being Dismantled? New Report Raises Alarms Over Brand’s Future
OnePlus, the smartphone brand once celebrated for challenging premium players like Apple and Samsung, may be facing an uncertain future, according to a new report by Android Headlines. The publication claims that parent company Oppo is quietly winding down OnePlus operations, even though no official announcement has been made.
Citing market data from multiple analyst firms and inputs from sources across Asia, Europe, and North America, the report says OnePlus’ global smartphone shipments fell by over 20 percent in 2024, dropping to an estimated 13–14 million units. The decline appears sharpest in India and China, which together account for nearly three-fourths of the brand’s shipments. In India, OnePlus’ market share reportedly slipped to 3.9 percent, alongside the closure of thousands of retail outlets. China has also seen reduced traction, with market share falling to 1.6 percent.
The report further claims that several upcoming devices, including a second-generation OnePlus Open foldable and a compact flagship, have been cancelled. Strategic decisions are now said to be centralized in China.
While Oppo is reportedly committed to supporting existing OnePlus users with updates and warranties, the long-term future of the brand remains unclear.