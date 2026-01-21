OnePlus Dismantled claims denied: Oppo backed brand rejects shutdown reports in India

OnePlus has strongly refuted reports claiming the brand is being dismantled. Responding to OnePlus dismantled claims, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu confirmed there is no shutdown or winding down of OnePlus India operations, calling the reports inaccurate.

In an official OnePlus statement shared via social media, the company dismissed ongoing OnePlus shutdown rumours, stating that its business continues as usual across markets. OnePlus clarified that no internal restructuring or exit plans are underway. This remains a developing story.

OnePlus dismantled? What Oppo's restructuring means for India

Addressing speculation around Oppo OnePlus restructuring, the company urged readers and industry observers to rely only on verified sources. OnePlus said unsubstantiated reports can cause unnecessary confusion among users and partners in India.

OnePlus shipments collapse 20% as India and China slow down

The clarification is particularly important for Indian consumers, as OnePlus news India has seen heightened attention following recent global layoffs in the smartphone industry. OnePlus reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

According to industry estimates, OnePlus shipments reportedly fell by nearly 20% in 2024, dropping from around 17 million units to approximately 13-14 million units. During the same period, Oppo's overall shipments grew by nearly 3%.

India and China which together account for over 70% of OnePlus sales were hit hardest. Reports claim that retail margins in India became unsustainable, leading to sales slowdowns in multiple regions, while OnePlus' market share in China declined sharply.

What happens to your OnePlus? Safe for now, but future is bleak

OnePlus said it will continue to share updates through official channels as the situation evolves. This remains a developing story.

Good news to owners: Oppo promises to update security and guarantees warranties - your OnePlus 15, 13T and others will not go obsolete tomorrow. B While Oppo has not officially confirmed the shutdown, the silence has only intensified speculation. If reports hold true, OnePlus may survive only as a sub-brand or legacy product line, rather than an independent innovator.

This remains a developing story.







