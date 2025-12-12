Tech Update Of The Day

Minecraft’s Mounts of Mayhem update brings chaos, speed and a new saddle system
Minecraft just dropped one of its most playful combat updates in years. Mounts of Mayhem, now live across platforms, turns the familiar saddle into a core gameplay mechanic and introduces a lineup of chaotic rideable mobs built for speed, mobility and pure mischief.
The update’s standout addition is the new Saddle item, which now acts as the key to unlocking a roster of Mayhem mounts. Players can equip saddles to summon and ride creatures designed for fast escapes, vertical jumps and frantic arena battles. Each mount offers unique handling quirks and abilities, pushing players to rethink how they move, fight and traverse the world.
Mojang has framed the update as a celebration of “chaos as a sport”, which fits the energy of its new arenas and timed challenges. The mounts feel intentionally unpredictable, turning even routine exploration into a slapstick spectacle.
With community modes already adapting the mechanics, Mounts of Mayhem is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining drops Minecraft has rolled out in years. It is silly, fast and surprisingly tactical, giving players a fresh reason to saddle up and race straight into the madness.
The Game Awards 2025 delivers major reveals from Star Wars, Larian, Remedy and Tomb Raider
The Game Awards 2025 arrived with a flood of new announcements alongside the year’s top honors, giving players a first look at several of 2026’s biggest titles. Lucasfilm Games surprised fans with Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a single player narrative adventure directed by Casey Hudson. Set centuries before the films, it lets players step into the role of a Force user in a new story grounded in the Old Republic era.
Larian Studios, fresh off Baldur’s Gate 3’s historic success, unveiled Divinity, a new standalone entry in the long running saga. It does not require prior knowledge of the series, though longtime fans will recognize its roots. The studio called it their biggest game yet.
Remedy Entertainment officially revealed Control: Resonant, a new installment in the Control universe starring Dylan Faden as he navigates a collapsing, paranatural Manhattan. It is slated for 2026 on PC and current gen consoles.
Tomb Raider fans were treated to two reveals. Tomb Raider Catalyst brings Lara Croft to Northern India in 2027, while Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis remakes the 1996 original for its thirtieth anniversary in 2026.
It was a night packed with nostalgia and ambitious new chapters, setting the stage for a busy 2026 release calendar.
Bat to the Beat, a solo-developed cricket rhythm game, joins Steam Sports Fest with new levels revealed
Bat to the Beat, an indie cricket rhythm game from solo developer Kunal Joshi of Baba Black Sheep Games, has been selected for Steam Sports Fest, placing it alongside major franchises like WWE, NBA and EA FC. The event runs through December 15, and players can wishlist the game or join its ongoing playtest via Steam.
The latest playtest introduces three new country themed levels based on South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan, expanding the global rhythm tour at the heart of the game. For its full 2026 release, Bat to the Beat will feature levels inspired by Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, India, Jamaica, New Zealand, Pakistan and England.
A short gameplay preview of the South Africa stage highlights the game’s blend of cricket timing and rhythm mechanics, where each beat forces players to choose between attacking or defending to avoid fielders and maintain momentum. Influenced by titles like Rhythm Heaven Fever and Crypt of the NecroDancer, the game mixes precision timing with fast decision making and country specific musical patterns.
Built in Unity, Bat to the Beat includes controller support, an original soundtrack and low system requirements that make it accessible on a wide range of PCs. The game is targeting an early 2026 release.
Lyne Originals launches Lancer 19 Pro smartwatch with Bluetooth calling at Rs 1,299
Lyne Originals has expanded its wearable lineup in India with the launch of the Lancer 19 Pro, a budget focused smartwatch aimed at users who want core smart features without a premium price tag. Priced at Rs 1,299, the new model is now available across offline retail stores nationwide .
The Lancer 19 Pro features a 2.01 inch full touch display designed for easy readability during daily use. One of its key highlights is Bluetooth 5.3 calling, supported by a built in microphone and speaker that allow users to take calls directly from the wrist. The watch also includes essential health tracking tools such as heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, step counting and multiple activity modes.
Lyne Originals has focused on everyday practicality. The smartwatch comes with a magnetic strap for secure wear, IPX4 splash resistance for basic protection and smart utilities like notification alerts, call records and Bluetooth camera control. Powering the device is a 210 mAh BIS certified battery, rated for three to four days of regular use and up to twelve days on standby, with magnetic charging completing a full charge in about an hour.
Targeted at students, professionals and first time smartwatch buyers, the Lancer 19 Pro reinforces Lyne Originals’ push to deliver accessible wearable tech with useful features at aggressive pricing.
Avanade expands into India to tap growing demand for Microsoft led AI and cloud
Avanade has announced its expansion into India, marking a major step in its Asia Pacific growth strategy as demand for Microsoft powered AI and cloud transformation accelerates across the country. The move targets India’s fast growing midmarket and enterprise segment, where organizations are moving beyond experimentation toward large scale, secure digital adoption .
The expansion builds on Avanade’s acquisition of Total eBiz Solutions, giving it an established presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. These cities will form the foundation of Avanade India’s operations, supported by investments in local leadership, talent development and delivery capabilities. Avanade says the goal is to help Indian businesses modernize faster while delivering measurable business outcomes.
The announcement coincided with Microsoft’s AI Tour in India, where Avanade leaders joined Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss responsible AI adoption at scale. Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok said Avanade’s entry would further strengthen the local ecosystem as cloud and AI adoption surges across industries.
With closer collaboration between Avanade, Microsoft and Accenture, the company aims to help Indian organizations turn AI potential into production ready solutions and long term growth.