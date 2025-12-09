Tomb Raider remake rumor builds ahead of Game Awards 2025

A classic adventure may step into the spotlight once again, A fresh wave of excitement has swept through the gaming community as talk grows about a possible remake of the original 1996 Tomb Raider. The reveal may happen at The Game Awards 2025 on December 11, according to recent chatter online. The idea has thrilled longtime Lara Croft fans while frustrating others who want a brand-new chapter instead of another revisit to the past.

A long and quiet stretch for the franchise

The series has been on ice since 2018, a long dry spell with only some remasters keeping things going lately. Anything that's said about the next game, then, takes on a whole lot of importance. There've been all sorts of whispers and speculation about people chasing down hints that the next game might be made with Unreal Engine 5, that it might be an open-world game, and a note that the new Tomb Raider series is going to tie in with the next game in some way.

It's no wonder that when it started going around that @RaidersSociety on X had tweeted that a remake of 1996's Tomb Raider was going to be announced on the awards show. There wasn't any official endorsement, but it spread like wildfire among the fans who've been waiting nearly 7 years for new game number 12.

Mixed reactions to going back to the start all over again

The recent remasters have been a great way to introduce the early Tomb Raider games to a whole new generation of players... but not everyone is stoked to be heading back to square one again. Some fans have been grumbling online that the original game has already been rebooted, got canned in a remake attempt, and then remastered once already. For them, a 4th version is a bit too much of the same thing.

Others, on the other hand, are welcoming the idea. They think that a reworked version of 1996's Tomb Raider could be a great 'in' for younger players to get into Lara's world. But for long-time fans it's different; we want to see the story move on, not go back to the start.

The hype is building

And then Geoff Keighley chimes in with a teaser of his own, a brief post on X saying, "Tune in to find out about the future of an iconic game series," and tagging the official Tomb Raider account. And that was it, just that... but enough to get the whole community speculating all over again.

🦖A new remake of Tomb Raider (1996) is rumored to be announced at The Game Awards on December 11. pic.twitter.com/DY0jJ6Vipu — Society of Raiders (@RaidersSociety) December 6, 2025

The Game Awards 2025 will be on December 11th at 7:30 ET, and if there's a reveal planned, then this is probably where it's going to happen.

What is confirmed about the next Tomb Raider?

Crystal Dynamics is developing the next main entry, with Amazon Games providing global publishing support. The studio has confirmed that the new title will be a single-player adventure that continues Lara Croft's story. Beyond this, details remain tightly guarded.

Whether the event unveils a brand-new chapter, the rumored remake, or something entirely unexpected, the future of Tomb Raider is about to take shape. Fans will soon learn whether they are beginning a new journey or revisiting the adventure that first defined the series.

