Tech update of the day: Steel-strong SD cards from Lexar

-> Lexar steels the show with world’s first stainless SD cards
In a bold flex of form and function, Lexar has unveiled the world’s first stainless-steel SD cards—ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO—now available in India. Engineered 37 times tougher than regular plastic cards, they come IP68-rated, shrugging off water, dust, and 5-meter drops like it’s nothing. Creators can shoot crisp 6K video and transfer files at speeds up to 280MB/s without breaking a sweat. Built for battle, yet camera-safe, these rugged little powerhouses pack sleek strength and professional-grade performance in a card you could probably run over. Twice. Prices start at Rs 7,750. Who knew storage could be this hardcore?
May 01, 2025 10:42 IST
Daiwa unleashes knockout TV deals with up to 60% off this summer on Flipkart
Made-in-India TVs go big in the SASA LELE Sale with bank offers, EMI plans, and premium features
Daiwa is turning up the heat this summer with its bold entry into Flipkart’s SASA LELE Sale starting May 1. The homegrown smart TV maker is slashing prices by up to 60% across a wide range of its televisions—spanning 32-inch HD Ready models to immersive 65-inch 4K QLEDs powered by LG webOS Hub, Coolita, and Google TV.
Beyond discounts, buyers can tap into no-cost EMI schemes from SBI and HDFC, bank-exclusive offers, and extra exchange benefits. “We’re making premium entertainment more accessible to Indian homes,” said Priyanka Sukhija, Brand Director at Daiwa.
From cinematic viewing to casual binging, Daiwa’s ‘Made-for-India’ mission gets a prime-time spotlight this sale season.
May 01, 2025 09:56 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 is here and it’s already chaos
Nintendo’s next-gen gamble is here—and it’s loud, sleek, and already sold out. Dropping June 5 for $450, the Switch 2 packs a 120Hz HDR display, 4K docked output, magnetic Joy-Cons, and a wild new "C button" for built-in chat. GameCube support is back, Virtual Game Cards are a twist on sharing, and launch titles include Cyberpunk 2077 and Mario Kart World. Pre-orders? A chaotic mess. Accessory prices? Spiking. Performance? Seriously leveled up. From mouse-like controls to Discord-style streaming, this isn’t just an upgrade—it’s Nintendo going full throttle. Just don’t lick the cartridges. Again.