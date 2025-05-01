Top 5 games to play on Nintendo Switch 2

The most exciting titles will use the new next-gen features of Nintendo’s latest handheld hybrid console.

Nintendo is about to release the most powerful console they’ve ever made - the Nintendo Switch 2. The new Switch is a massive hardware upgrade; it’s powered by NVIDIA, can do 4K, ray tracing, and all the latest wireless multiplayer. This console will be the ultimate on-the-go action experience. Whether it’s open-world, strategic RPG, or party brawlers, here are five titles to show you what’s coming for the Switch in 2025.

5 Best Nintendo Switch 2 Games

Mario Kart World open-world racing

Genre: Racing / Open-world

Why it stands out:

After decades of track racing, Mario Kart World will introduce an open world. Players will have fully open-world maps with flowing, real-time races. Players can drive in a rural village, on a stormy highway, in a neon city, on elevated sky rails, or anywhere in between. Predictable dynamic weather events, destructible environment elements, and 24-player online chaos promise the ultimate multiplayer racing.

Nintendo Switch 2 advantage:

Native 4K resolution and 120 fps support

Wi-Fi 6 for seamless multiplayer sync

Ultra-responsive drifting using upgraded Joy-Cons

Whether you’re a competitive racer or a Sunday driver, Mario Kart World pushes the franchise into uncharted lanes.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 brings next-gen RPG

Genre: Turn-Based RPG

This dark fantasy from Sandfall Interactive combines tactical turn-based combat with real-time input. You play as Expedition 33—the last generation doomed by The Paintress, a mythic force. Set in a surreal, painterly world of oil and ash.

What’s cool:

Beautiful environments

Timing-based combat with RPG depth

Customizable party loadouts and high-stakes choices

Built for Nintendo Switch 2:

The game uses ray tracing and DLSS to render the world in 4K. Haptics for sword clashes and dodges. Upgraded AI for battle dynamics. If you like cerebral stories and emotional gameplay, add it to your wishlist.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is the new standard for sci-fi exploration

Genre: First-Person Adventure

Samus is back in a game that’s also a graphical tech demo for the Switch 2. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond redefines first-person exploration with smarter AI, deeper lore, and environments that change as you play. Darker tone, massive space stations, alien worlds that react to you.

What’s new for Nintendo Switch 2 :

Mouse-mode Joy-Con setting

4K ray-traced lighting in docked

120 Hz in handheld

For fans of discovery, puzzles, and creepy soundscapes, this is the way to get back into the Metroid.

Donkey Kong Bananza digs deep into open-world platforming

Genre: Platformer / Action

This isn’t your average vine-swinging adventure. Donkey Kong Bananza adds terrain deformation and world interaction mechanics. You can burrow, smash, bounce, or dig through layered biomes full of secrets, creatures, and creative challenges. Imagine Minecraft meets Super Mario with bananas and chaos.

Why it’s a win for Nintendo Switch 2 :

Fully interactive environments with layered physics

New dynamic lighting and weather effects

Local and online co-op for shared exploration

It’s a bold new take on a classic Nintendo character—equal parts nostalgia and reinvention.

Super Mario Party Jamboree brings next-gen fun to couch battles

Genre: Party / Multiplayer

A massive update to the party game formula, Super Mario Party Jamboree uses new Joy-Con features like gyroscopic mini-cameras and “mouse tracking” to unlock new types of crazy fun. There’s also a tournament mode for competitive players and better matchmaking for online play.

Party-perfect features:

100+ mini-games with motion, touch, and voice input

4K cartoon-style graphics and new sound effects

Custom lobbies, team-based events, and family modes

This one’s good for weekends, parties, or breaking the ice with new friends.

The Switch 2 era begins

Whether you're interested in fast racing games, atmospheric shooters, or depth-filled RPGs, the Nintendo Switch 2 has a plethora of options for you, and this slate is evidence of that. These five games represent not only the potential of the Switch 2's new specs but also a creative ambition with the help of Nintendo's innovation.

The next generation of Nintendo gaming is on the launch pad, and it's not just here--it's exploding! Get out your Joy-Cons.



More For You

From Joysticks to Digital Drops: Nintendo Direct 2025 Changes the Game

Hogwarts Legacy Arrives for Nintendo Switch Console

Free Games, free fun: Albion Online Welcome Gift and Epic’s next freebies

No fillers only fire The 5 best anime games on PS5 right now