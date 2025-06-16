Tech update of the day

Poco F7 India launch expected soon with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 90W fast charging
India Today reports that the Poco F7 is gearing up for its official launch in India, promising flagship-level performance at an aggressive price. Expected to be priced under Rs 40,000, the F7 is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 1.5K AMOLED display, and support for 90W fast charging.
While Poco hasn’t confirmed the launch date yet, the F7 is expected to mirror or slightly tweak the specs of the Redmi Turbo 3, which launched in China earlier this year. That includes a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery.
If the pricing hits the mark, Poco F7 could emerge as a strong contender in the upper mid-range segment, going head-to-head with rivals like the OnePlus Nord 4 and iQOO Neo series. More details are expected in the coming weeks.
-
Jun 16, 2025 13:36 IST
Hisense debuts U7Q Mini-LED TV in India with next-gen gaming and AI-driven visuals
Hisense has launched its new U7Q Mini-LED TV series in India, bringing high-performance gaming, immersive audio, and advanced AI processing to the living room. The lineup includes five screen sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, and a flagship 100-inch model.
At the core is the Hi-View AI Engine, which optimizes picture, sound, and energy efficiency in real time. The 100-inch model features Hi-View AI Engine Pro for enhanced visual precision. Gaming gets a major upgrade with native 144Hz Game Mode PRO and up to 165Hz Game Mode Ultra with FreeSync Premium support.
Audio is powered by a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos for rich, cinematic sound. The TV runs on VIDAA Smart OS with voice assistant support and an 8-year update promise.
Priced from Rs 59,999, the U7Q is now available via Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores, offering a feature-packed option for gamers and cinephiles alike.
-
Jun 16, 2025 13:29 IST
8,487 reasons why India's education networks are easy prey
Outdated systems, weak defenses, and wide-open networks. That is what most academic institutions offer. One phishing email with a Remcos attachment is enough. Once inside, it is credentials, keystrokes, and complete access without resistance.
FakeUpdates work like a charm. A fake browser update prompt on a compromised site is all it takes. Formbook quietly grabs login data and screenshots while no one notices. These are not advanced tools. They are just well-suited to weak digital hygiene and open access points.
Campuses are packed with personal devices, unsecured Wi-Fi, and flat networks. Patch delays, minimal segmentation, and lack of staff training make it worse. The tools are old, but they still work because the defenses are not improving.
Admins focus on uptime. Attackers focus on entry. While they worry about grades, research, and operations, the rest of us are already in the system, watching. This is not effort. This is routine.
-
Jun 16, 2025 13:20 IST
Lenovo’s new Legion Pro 7i brings RTX 5090 power and OLED clarity to Indian gamers
Lenovo has launched the Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop in India, setting a new benchmark for performance and display tech in the portable gaming space. Targeted at esports professionals and creators, the Legion Pro 7i features up to Intel Core Ultra 9 HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB graphics.
It’s equipped with a 16-inch Lenovo PureSight OLED display offering WQXGA resolution, 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. Built for extended high-performance gaming, it includes Legion Coldfront: Vapor cooling with a Hyper Chamber system and 275W TDP support in extreme mode.
The AI-powered Legion Space software centralizes settings, performance tweaks, and access to all your games. Enhancements like Nahimic 3D audio, Game Clip Master, and AI-driven FPS optimization ensure pro-level gameplay.
Starting at Rs 2,39,990, the Legion Pro 7i is available via Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores with custom orders deliverable in 20–25 days.