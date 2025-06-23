Tech update of the day

RockYou2024 Leak Exposes 16 Billion Logins in Massive Global Breach
A staggering 16 billion login credentials have been exposed in what experts are calling the largest data breach in history. Named RockYou2024, this breach is a compilation of stolen usernames and passwords gathered from multiple past leaks, dark web marketplaces, and unreleased breach archives.
These credentials include access to banking portals, email accounts, cloud platforms, and enterprise tools. The leaked database has now been made publicly accessible, making it easy for malicious actors to carry out large-scale credential stuffing, phishing campaigns, and account takeovers.
“This is not just a data leak, it’s a global digital emergency,” said Sujit Patel, CEO of SCS Tech India. “When 16 billion logins are exposed, it’s not just passwords. It’s trust, reputation, and business continuity on the line. We must respond with urgency. Zero trust models and real-time threat intelligence are not optional. Cybersecurity leadership must exist in the boardroom, not just in IT.”
Enterprises are urged to act immediately. This includes enforcing mandatory password resets, activating multifactor authentication, and increasing user education. Businesses that delay action risk financial loss, data corruption, and regulatory scrutiny.
The RockYou2024 incident proves that credential security is no longer a backend concern. It is a frontline issue with very real consequences for every connected system on the internet.
-
Jun 23, 2025 13:43 IST
BGMI Just Got Buffed Big Time and Players Are Losing Their Minds
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has dropped a major update and the changes are shaking up the entire game. From fan-favorite guns getting boosted to smoother gameplay and smarter loot drops, Krafton is turning up the heat. The M416, DP-28, and several other weapons have been tweaked for more power and better handling, giving players new reasons to jump back in and test their aim.
Armor durability now lasts longer in fights, and loot spawns have been adjusted to create faster, more unpredictable clashes. Long-time bugs are gone, gunfights feel tighter, and movement is snappier than ever. With India’s esports scene heating up, this update is clearly geared toward both casuals and pros who want the best out of every drop and duel.
Krafton isn’t just dropping content, they’re rewriting how BGMI feels with every bullet. Love it or hate it, this buff is impossible to ignore.