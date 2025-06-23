BGMI gets the buff it deserves with Jio’s new 5G plans and OnePlus Nord 5’s 144fps power play

Faster crates, smoother lobbies, and finally... fewer frame drops.

This week is good for BGMI players in India. Jio has launched two 5G prepaid plans targeted towards lag-free gameplay with all sorts of crate rewards. OnePlus is also claiming that the upcoming Nord 5 can run 144 fps in BGMI for 4 hours straight. All in all, if it’s in the game spectrum, it’s a full W for the community.

Jio’s new 5G plans are for BGMI sweats and loot grinders

To be real, we all have rage quit after lag spikes in the middle of a fight or seen our k/d ratio tank because of high ping. Jio seems to know this struggle and is coming up with two new 5G “Booster Packs” for it.

The new Jio prepaid plans are priced at Rs 151 and Rs 219. These are not data add-ons; these are BGMI advantage packs consisting of

- High-speed 5G data (12 GB for Rs 151 / 14 GB for Rs 219)

- No daily limit, so you can burn through all data in one night of ranked push, if you want.

- Crate goods, and you get all sorts of goodies, including Classic, Premium, and even Supply Crate Coupons to boost your drift.

And no, these are not limited to any phone or device. If you have a Jio SIM and a 5G-ready phone, you are in. You can grab them through the MyJio app or Jio’s website.

Just one heads-up: these are data-only. There are no calls or base validity associated with them. You will need an active plan running. Still, for the kind of lobby stability this promises, it is worth it.

OnePlus Nord 5 will be your next BGMI main

While Jio handles the backend, OnePlus is working on the frontend. The Nord 5 is officially teased to run BGMI at 144 fps for 5 hours straight. Yes, 5. Not one of those “peak performance for 5 minutes then thermal throttling” situations.

We are not talking about a Rs 60,000 flagship here either. The Nord series lives in the mid-range zone, so you might get top-tier BGMI performance without burning a hole in your pocket.

Here’s what we can expect:

144Hz display to finally use that refresh rate

Advanced cooling because no one wants molten frames in hot-drop fights

Solid battery and SoC combo to hold up in back-to-back matches

If this is true, the Nord 5 will be the new budget beast for ranked grinders, streamers, and those chasing Conqueror.

BGMI is no longer a game. It is the new tech battlefield

BGMI is back. Again. But this time, it is not just comeback hype. It is about world domination. From eSports tournaments to content creators to kids pushing Diamond rank while studying, BGMI has a hold.

Now brands are getting in. Telcos like Jio are offering data packs that actually mean something to gamers. OEMs like OnePlus are not trying to gimmick their way through; they are focused on what matters: frame rate, battery life, and thermal management.

We don’t live in a world where gaming means plugging in a console or building a rig. If you have a good phone, smooth data, and decent thumbs, you are gaming.

The New BGMI Meta

For players, this is a win. You get:

• Crates for your fits

• Frames for your fights

• Low enough ping to land that M416 spray

So whether you are playing BGMI for fun, clout, or the Ace title, smoother gameplay is not an option; it is the new meta. And as of now, Jio and OnePlus are buffing that meta.

Drop in, loot fast, frame fast.







