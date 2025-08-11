Tech Update Of The Day

Orangutan Gaming Clinches Historic BGMI Title at iQOO Battlegrounds Series

Orangutan Gaming stormed into Indian esports history this weekend, seizing the inaugural iQOO Battlegrounds Series championship with a commanding 61-point lead. The three-day LAN finale, staged at Noida Indoor Stadium from August 8 to 10, brought together the country’s top Battlegrounds Mobile India squads for a share of a massive INR 1 crore prize pool.

Led by in-game leader Arman “Aaru” and powered by the relentless firepower of Ankit “AKop” Shukla, who earned MVP honors with 62 finishes in 18 matches, Orangutan closed the finals with 217 points. Meta Ninza and K9 Esports trailed in second and third with 156 and 121 points respectively. The victory marks Orangutan’s first BGMI title, a milestone four years in the making.

The event, executed by NODWIN Gaming and backed by smartphone brand iQOO, drew thousands of fans and featured appearances from top gaming creators including Mortal, ScoutOP, and PayalGaming. With its emphatic debut, the iQOO Battlegrounds Series signals a new heavyweight presence in India’s competitive gaming calendar, underscoring the nation’s rising stature in global esports.



OPPO Unveils K13 Turbo Series as India’s First Smartphones with Built-in Cooling Fans

OPPO has launched the K13 Turbo Pro 5G and K13 Turbo 5G in India, introducing the country’s first smartphones with integrated cooling fans. Built for gamers and heavy multitaskers, both devices feature OPPO’s self-developed Storm Engine, a compact waterproof air-cooling system capable of delivering 220 percent more airflow than conventional fans and improving overall cooling performance by 20 percent. The design keeps peak performance steady by reducing device temperatures by up to 4°C during extended gaming sessions.

The K13 Turbo Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 while the K13 Turbo is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450. Both models sport a 6.8 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 7000mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Photography is handled by a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front sensor enhanced with advanced AI editing tools.

Pricing starts at ₹27,999 for the K13 Turbo and ₹37,999 for the K13 Turbo Pro with launch offers bringing effective prices as low as ₹24,999. Sales begin on August 15 for the Pro model and August 18 for the standard version through Flipkart, OPPO India’s e-store and retail outlets.

HONOR Brings Global Bestseller X7c 5G to India via Amazon

HONOR has announced the arrival of its globally popular X7c 5G in India, with availability exclusive to Amazon. The smartphone is aimed at everyday users seeking reliability, capable performance, and a refined design. Built with a sturdy frame to withstand daily wear, the X7c 5G blends durability with HONOR’s signature aesthetic.

The device features a 50MP AI-powered dual camera setup that uses advanced algorithms to enhance skin tones, balance lighting, and deliver detailed images. It packs a long-lasting battery with fast charging support, targeting users who need all-day endurance without compromise.

HONOR promises an enhanced viewing experience with a sleek display and immersive audio, alongside a smooth, responsive interface. Positioned in the budget 5G segment, the X7c 5G is designed for those who want dependable performance, robust build quality, and style in a single package.

The HONOR X7c 5G will be available in India soon, with full pricing and launch details to follow on Amazon.

Comic Con India Kicks Off 2025-26 Season in Hyderabad on October 31

Comic Con India will launch its 13th edition in Hyderabad from October 31 to November 2, setting the tone for a multi-city 2025-26 season of pop culture celebrations. Held at HITEX Exhibition Centre, the three-day event will bring together global guests, top Indian cosplayers, exclusive merchandise, esports competitions, and live entertainment under one roof.

Hyderabad’s return as the opening city follows a record-breaking 2024 edition that drew over 40,000 attendees. This year promises even bigger experiences, from anime showcases and gaming arenas to immersive fan zones and interactive Q&A panels. Fans can also expect meet-and-greets with popular creators, stand-up comedy sets, and music performances.

“Hyderabad has become one of India’s most dynamic cultural hubs, making it the perfect launchpad for our biggest season yet,” said Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India.

Tickets are now available exclusively through District by Zomato, with organisers promising the “best weekend of the year” for fans across comics, gaming, anime, and film.

Vinyl Revival Meets Wireless Age with CLAW Stag Retro Player

CLAW has introduced the Stag Retro, a portable vinyl record player that folds 20th century charm into 21st century tech. Housed in a vintage style suitcase, it blends classic analog playback with modern features including Bluetooth 5.3 streaming and USB MP3 recording.

Inside, twin 5W stereo speakers deliver enough volume to fill a small room, eliminating the need for extra gear. The turntable supports 33⅓, 45 and 78 RPM, making it compatible with both modern pressings and older shellac records. For collectors who want to future proof their library, the built in USB port allows direct digitization of vinyl to MP3 on a flash drive without cables or software.

The Stag Retro’s design favors portability and protection, while onboard controls keep operation simple. A headphone jack enables late night sessions without waking the house. Available in grey or black, it is priced at Rs 7,990 and sold via Originshop.co.in and Amazon India.

In an era dominated by playlists and algorithm driven listening, the Stag Retro offers a tactile alternative that turns the act of playing music into a moment worth slowing down for.