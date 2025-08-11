iQOO Battlegrounds Finals: Can You Guess the Champion?

A 3-day BGMI tournament ends; champions win INR 55 lakh

Advertisment

The iQOO Battlegrounds Series final was held in Noida, and Orangutan Gaming emerged as the champions. The event was at Noida Indoor Stadium from 8-10 August as a LAN event. The team had a dominating performance, created a 61-point lead after 3 days, and won INR 55 lakh from the total prize pool of INR 1 crore.

From qualifiers to the big stage

NODWIN Gaming and iQOO announced the tournament on July 21, with 32 teams, 28 invited and 2 through qualifiers from the iQOO Community Cup. Teams went through the group stage and semifinals to reach the BGMI finals. Orangutan Gaming finished strong with 217 points in 18 matches. They finished 1st and had a huge point gap from 2nd place Meta Ninza with 156 points and 3rd place K9 Esports with 121 points.

AKop shines as BGMI finals MVP

Ankit "AKOP" Shukla was declared the Finals MVP after getting 62 finishes in the finals. In-game leader Arman "Aaru" said they won on the last day because of their perseverance.

“Four years ago, it was just a dream. Today, it’s in our hands. Every setback made us stronger. We never gave up, and that made all the difference.”

Fans meet BGMI creators at iQOO Battlegrounds Series finals

The LAN finals weren’t just about high-stakes matches; it was also a festival for the BGMI community. Inside the venue, a dedicated area in the fan section was set up for meet-and-greets with some of India’s most popular creators, including Gulrez Khan (JokerKiHaveli), Payal Dhare (PayalGaming), Raj Varma (Snax), and Parv Singh (Rega).

Fans queued patiently, with jerseys, posters, and phones in hand, waiting for a moment with their favorite personalities. Many walked away with signed merchandise, selfies, and memories to share online. For the younger players in the crowd, meeting these figures wasn’t just a photo opportunity; it was a spark to keep grinding for a shot at the big stage. The creators took their time with each fan, chatting about the matches, cracking a few jokes, and giving words of encouragement. Their presence in the fan zone added to the community spirit of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series finals, making it more than just a tournament; it was a celebration of the game’s culture.

Fan Favorite S8UL Creators Duo Brings the Energy to the Finals

Crowd favorites Joker and Snax brought the buzz, talking about BGMI’s future, praising the proposed franchise system for giving players and organizations more stability, and recalling their career highlights. Snax said competing internationally against top teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand was a career highlight, while Joker was excited about the next wave of young talent.

The duo also hinted at a fun project. “No gaming, only entertaining,” said Joker, with Snax adding, “MVP, of course.” On Valorant Mobile, both were optimistic; Snax said he’d “definitely be grinding on it,” while Joker said they’d “kill it.”

Nipun on iQOO’s role in Indian BGMI esports

Nipun, CEO of iQOO India, explained the company’s multi-pronged approach to supporting esports:

“Esports is already very popular, and its popularity will only grow. We approach it from multiple angles. First, through products, offering best-in-class esports performance without costing a bomb. The iQOO Neo 30, for example, is the device all players are using right now. Second, we conduct on-ground tournaments. Over the past year, we’ve visited 30+ cities and met more than 8,000 people. Finally, we support professional teams, six of them currently.”

On the long-term vision:

“It’s an all-encompassing program, from grassroots competitions to flagship LAN events. Our goal is to be present across the length and breadth of esports in India, and we’ll keep building on that.”

Nipun also highlighted how iQOO devices cater to both casual users and professional players, with the Z series aimed at students, the Neo series focused on performance, and flagship models offering advanced cameras and top-tier gaming features.

Setting a new benchmark in BGMI esports in India

The first-ever iQOO Battlegrounds Series finals has raised the level for BGMI esports in India, with a leading prize pool of Rs 1 crore, professional production standards, and massive fans on the grounds. For players, it's tangible proof that there are opportunities opening up. For fans, it's the signal that the competitive scene is heading into thrilling new territory.

More For You

Specter Is the Secret Sauce Behind India’s Next Gaming Boom

Best 5 phones to crush Valorant Mobile in 2025 without breaking a sweat

iQOO Z10 Turbo+: The ultimate 144Hz Valorant mobile phone is here

BGMI 3.9 update is live Transformers in Erangel hoverboards in Livik and zombies in Metro