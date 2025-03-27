Vivo Vision MR Headset: A Apple Vision Pro Rival Announced at Boao Forum 2025

Vivo Vision, the company’s first mixed reality (MR) headset, has been officially announced by Vivo at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025. It is a new device that Vivo is entering the spatial computing space with, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro that was launched in 2023. Vivo’s Blue Technology Matrix is expected to include the headset, which is said to be AI powered devices for everyday use. Read further to know more about the Vivo Vision MR Headset.

Vivo Vision: A Close Resemblance to Apple Vision Pro

Vivo’s Executive VP and COO Hu Baishan introduced the Vivo Vision headset. The leaked image of the device appears to be a ski goggle like design, like the Apple Vision Pro. Multiple sensors are present on the front visor that could be used for AR and VR applications. Additionally, two sensors at the bottom of the frame indicate support for hand and finger gesture tracking. There is a thick headband, likely to ensure a comfortable fit. Vivo hasn’t confirmed yet whether the headset will be a standalone device or need to be connected to a computer via a cable to work at its best.

Vivo Vision MR Headset: Complete Details in Tabular Format

Category Details Product Name Vivo Vision MR Headset Announcement Date March 2025 (Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference) Design Ski goggle-like design with sweeping glass front; resembles Apple Vision Pro Headband Adjustable solo loop headband for stability and comfort Sensors Multiple sensors on the front and two at the bottom for hand-tracking and gesture navigation Battery External battery puck tethered via cable to the left temple Operating System Likely Android XR OS (not confirmed yet) Technology Platform Blue Technology Matrix (BlueImage, BlueLM, BlueOS, BlueChip, BlueVolt) Key Features - Gesture-based navigation - AI-powered spatial computing - Imaging enhancements Prototype Status Prototype showcased; full release expected mid-2025 Focus Areas Mixed Reality experiences and integration with consumer robotics Comparison to Apple Vision Pro Similar design and functionality; aims to offer competitive features at a lower price point Pricing and Availability Pricing not disclosed; expected to be more affordable than Apple Vision Pro (~$3,400)

Vivo's Expansion into Robotics and AI

The company also announced the forming of a new robotics lab and its new Vivo Vision headset. Vivo says its advancements in real time spatial computing, which has been developed with the Vivo Vision headset, will help to create the ‘brain’ and ‘eyes’ of robots.

What’s Next for Vivo?

Vivo Vision prototype is expected to be launched in mid 2025, but there is no information on features, pricing and availability yet. Vivo also announced that the company will also reveal its upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra smartphone at the event.

This new AI powered ecosystem is in a way an effort by Vivo to wage war with the likes of Apple and Meta in the world of mixed reality and spatial computing. Vivo Vision still has to differentiate itself from the growing MR market.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.