Vivo and Realme continue to hold on to the budget smartphone market. Realme and Vivo have created a blaze in the ₹ 15,000 smartphone market. Vivo T4x and the Realme P3 are two back to back launches that are very good in terms of value for money. Vivo T4x and Realme P3 are exciting features for users who want performance, durability and battery life. Read further to know the comparison between the Vivo T4x Vivo vs. Realme P3.

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3: Price Comparison

The Vivo T4x starts at ₹13,999 (6GB/128GB). So it is a more budget-friendly option. Whereas, the Realme P3 starts at ₹16,999 (6GB/128GB). It offers slightly higher-end features at a premium price.

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3 Display: LCD vs. AMOLED

Vivo T4x has a Full HD+ LCD display with a peak brightness of 1050 nits, which is bright enough to be used outdoors. The Realme P3’s AMOLED display gives better contrast and color accuracy, Realme P3’s AMOLED display is the better choice if you are looking for vibrant colors and deeper blacks. The Vivo T4x’s LCD with 1050 nits is excellent if brightness is your priority for outdoor use.

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3 Performance: MediaTek vs. Qualcomm

Vivo T4x: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm)

Realme P3: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 (4nm)

Both devices are based on efficient processors based on a 4nm process. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset is used in vivo T4x, while Realme P3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Both are capable of multitasking and casual gaming well. Both chipsets are power efficient, multitask and easy casual gaming capable, but Snapdragon tends to prefer long term performance and efficiency.

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3 Camera: Depth Sensor vs. Ultra-Wide Lens

Vivo T4x: 50MP main camera + 2MP depth sensor

Realme P3: 50MP main camera + 2MP ultra-wide sensor

Vivo T4x: 8MP selfie camera

Realme P3: 16MP selfie camera

Vivo T4x has a dual camera setup of a 50MP main sensor and a simple depth sensor. In addition to a 50MP primary camera, the Realme P3 also has an ultra wide lens for more versatile photography. The Realme P3 has more versatility with an ultra wide lens and the Vivo T4x’s depth sensor for portrait shots is handy but doesn’t have wide angle. The Realme P3 may be better here with a higher-resolution 16MP selfie camera, compared to the Vivo T4x’s basic 8MP front camera. The Realme P3 comes out on top since it features a more glassy 16MP front camera that produces clearer, more detailed selfies.

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3: Battery Life & Charging

The Vivo T4x has a larger battery at 6,500mAh, offering slightly longer usage times compared to the Realme P3’s 6,000mAh battery. However, the Realme P3 supports faster charging at 45W, while the Vivo T4x supports up to 44W fast charging. The Vivo T4x has a bigger battery, which might last a bit longer, but the Realme P3 charges slightly faster.

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3: Durability & Water Resistance

Vivo T4x: MIL-STD-810H certified, IP64 water & dust resistance

Realme P3: IP69 rating (better water & dust resistance)

The Vivo T4x comes MIL-STD-810H certified and is dust and water resistant to IP64. Realme P3 has an IP69 rating, which is better than the other two and offers better protection against water and dust. As for users who are exposed to rough conditions, the Realme P3 is a better choice because of its superior protection.

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3: Software & Audio

Realme P3 has JBL tuned dual stereo speakers for better sound, whereas Vivo has stereo speakers. If you are a multimedia user, then the Realme P3 with JBL tuned speakers is a better option for you.

Vivo T4x: Android 15 with Funtouch OS

Realme P3: Android 15 with Realme UI

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3: Specifications Comparison

Category Vivo T4x Realme P3 Price Starting at ₹13,999 (6GB/128GB) Starting at ₹16,999 (6GB/128GB) Display 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, better contrast and color accuracy Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 (4nm) RAM & Storage Options Up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS storage Rear Cameras Dual-camera: 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor Dual-camera: 50MP primary sensor + 2MP ultra-wide lens Front Camera 8MP selfie camera 16MP selfie camera Battery 6,500mAh with 44W fast charging 6,000mAh with faster 45W charging Durability MIL-STD-810H certified; IP64 dust and water resistance IP69-certified for better water and dust resistance Software Android 15 with Funtouch OS Android 15 with Realme UI Audio Stereo speakers Dual stereo speakers with "Sound by JBL"

Vivo T4x vs. Realme P3: Which One Should You Buy?

Buying the Vivo T4x or the Realme P3 will both depend on your priorities. If you need more than 6,500mAh battery for extended usage, want something that is MIL-STD-810H certified, and are looking for a phone that is around ₹14,000, You must consider the Vivo T4x. However, if you’re looking for a higher resolution selfie camera (16MP vs. Vivo’s 8MP), require a better IP69 certified water and dust protection or want an AMOLED display for better visuals, you can choose the Realme P3. While both phones are quite affordable, the Vivo T4x is still a good choice for those with a limited budget, and the Realme P3’s better features are worth the extra money.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.