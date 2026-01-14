Vivo X200T India launch teased: Flipkart microsite goes live, BIS listing spotted

Vivo X200T India launch appears imminent as Vivo officially previews the smartphone on Flipkart while BIS certification confirms its arrival soon. Vivo is preparing to release the Vivo X200T in India and the corporation has already given the smartphone a preview with an exclusive landing page in Flipkart. Although Vivo is yet to assert the launch date, the presence of the device on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site is a strong indication that the device will soon be launched in India.

Curiously enough, the Flipkart microsite also confirms the fact that the Vivo X200T will be sold through Amazon India, once it comes to reality, indicating the multi-platform approach to retailing.

In addition to the teaser page, Vivo has also provided the first official preview of the rear camera design of the phone, allowing the buyer to have an advance preview of what to expect in the imaging capabilities of the phone.

Vivo X200T Design and camera preview

The Vivo X200T design features a circular rear camera module with premium Zeiss branding. The Vivo X200T has been introduced with a circular rear camera set with Zeiss branding, further supporting the fact that photography remained a central theme of Vivo X-series. Three rear cameras are contained in the round camera island and the phone is now available in Flipkart in a purple colour variant.

The Vivo X200T Zeiss camera setup reinforces its position as a photography-centric smartphone. The Vivo X200T camera features highlight Vivo’s focus on flagship-level photography with triple Zeiss-tuned sensors. The camera unit bearing Zeiss logo indicates a superior level of optical adjustment as is the case with vivo flagships X-series. It is reported that the phone will also be introduced in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour in India.

Vivo X200T India launch timeline and availability

The Vivo X200T BIS certification listing further confirms that the smartphone is cleared for launch in India. Vivo has revealed the Vivo X200T Flipkart microsite, offering the first official preview of the upcoming smartphone in India. The Vivo X200T in India is supposed to be sold at a price between Rs 50,000-55000 according to leaked news and this would be very much in the upper-mid range to almost flagship segments. While Vivo hasn’t confirmed the Vivo X200T India launch date, leaks suggest a launch by the end of the month.

Interestingly, the Flipkart landing page confirms Vivo X200T Amazon India availability, highlighting Vivo’s dual-platform sales strategy. Vivo has not officially given the date when the smartphone is going to be released, but industry sources indicate that it can happen during the final week of this month. Having already finished the BIS certification and having the Flipkart microsite online, it means that an official announcement is imminent. Leaks suggest the Vivo X200T price in India could range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000.

Vivo X200T expected specifications (Leaked)

Based on multiple reports and leaks, the Vivo X200T is expected to offer a near-flagship hardware package. Here’s a look at the leaked Vivo X200T specifications expected at launch.

6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset

Android 16-based OriginOS 6

50MP Sony LYT-702 primary camera with OIS

50MP Samsung JN1 periscope telephoto camera

50MP LYT-600 ultra-wide camera

6,200mAh battery

90W wired fast charging

40W wireless charging





The Vivo X200T battery and charging setup includes a massive 6,200mAh unit with 90W fast charging. In case such specifications are factual, then the Vivo X200T would be able to offer the flagship-level photography, good performance, and great battery life -the characteristics that would be priced more. The Vivo X200T Dimensity 9400+ chipset is expected to deliver flagship-grade performance.

Vivo X200T: What to expect further?

Since it has been confirmed that Flipkart is available and BIS certification has been already passed, in the next few days, Vivo will be able to announce the official release date, comprehensive specifications, and prices of the X200T.

By being aggressively priced in X200T, it might become a great competitor in the Indian high-end mid-range smartphone market that competes with its camera-centric design, a strong chipset, and high battery capacity.

Further formal information would come in near future as Vivo is gearing up to launch in India. With BIS approval and Flipkart confirmation, the Vivo X200T India launch is now just days away.

