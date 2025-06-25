Vivo X200 FE launch: Taiwan vs. India, what to expect and what could differ?

Vivo X200 FE has officially launched in Taiwan, and it is going global in the phone with a compact design, powerful hardware, and flagship-level functions already causing a buzz. Given the India launch date should be around July 13 to July 20, 2025. Comparing the Vivo X200 FE in Taiwan, and what can be expected in India, including probable differences, is given below. Read further to know what to expect.

Vivo X200 FE: Taiwan launch highlights

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (4nm)

RAM/Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Battery: 6,500mAh with 90W fast wired charging

Cameras: Rear: 50MP Sony IMX921 main, 50MP Zeiss super telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide Front: 50MP Both front and rear support 4K video at 60fps

OS: Funtouch OS 15 on Android 15

Build: 7.99mm thick, 186g

Colours: Black, Yellow, Pink, Blue

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C

Water Resistance: IP68/69

Vivo X200 FE: What to expect for India, differences and similarities

Feature Taiwan Launch Details India Launch Expectations Launch Date Already launched Between July 13 and July 20, 2025 Price Not announced Expected around Rs 50,000 Variants 12GB RAM + 512GB storage only Likely only this variant Colours Black, Yellow, Pink, Blue Not confirmed, but likely the same Camera 50MP Sony IMX921 main, 50MP Zeiss super telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP front Expected to be similar, Zeiss tuning likely Battery 6,500mAh with 90W fast wired charging Expected to be the same OS Funtouch OS 15 on Android 15 Expected to be the same or similar Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB 2.0 Type-C Likely similar; Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 expected Water Resistance IP68/69 May or may not have IP68/69 rating (subject to certification)

Vivo X200 FE

The same compact design with high-end Dimensity 9300+ chip and mighty camera system will be available in India with a similar one in Taiwan. Probably, they will also preserve the 6,500 mAh battery and the 90W charging speed.

The Indian market is likely to have only the 12GB+512GB variant available as in Taiwan and colours will probably be the same globally.

The Taiwan model is IP68/69 certified but Indian units might not have this rating (region dependent certification and market plan).

The price of the X200 FE should be close to Rs 50,000 in India, which directly competes with flagship subsidiaries like OnePlus 13s.

It should come with Funtouch OS 15 (based on Android 15), Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity so that it will be a comparable user experience across markets.

Conclusion

With just a couple of differences in potential water resistance certification or local software customisation, the India launch of the Vivo X200 FE is almost the same flagship as its Taiwanese smartphone. Its high-end hardware, good camera system, and large battery are its strong suits that make Vivo X200 FE a good competitor in India in its high-end mid-range segment. One of the things to consider as it becomes closer to the official launch would be pricing and the exact details of variants.



