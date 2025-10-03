Vivo X300 Series to launch: What to expect from the Vivo X300 Pro

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is preparing to roll out its highly hyped X300 series this month, and it has an updated lineup in the form of standard Vivo X300 and a premium version, the Vivo X300 Pro. Although the India launch date is not verified yet, rumours indicate that the Vivo X300 Pro will arrive in India operating Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which is a new system as compared to FunTouch OS. Read further to know about the Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro: Powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Vivo X300 Pro is likely to have MediaTek latest flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset, which includes ARM X930 core with the frequency of 3.23GHz and Immortalis-drage graphics. This configuration, paired with a maximum RAM capacity of 16GB and an enormous amount of internal storage of 1TB of UFS 4.1 makes the device a powerhouse in multipurpose multitasking, smooth gaming, and quick application loading.

X300 Pro: Impressive camera technology co-engineered with zeiss

One of the significant key features of the Vivo X300 Pro will be the co-engineered triple rear camera with Zeiss optics. It consists of a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP APO telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Intelligent and high-end camera system It provides a high-quality camera system that is capable of high-quality photography and videography such as 4K video recording at 120FPS, Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit Log recording and is ideal for creators and imaging enthusiasts.

Vivo X300 Pro: Sleek and stylish design with new colour options

The X300 Pro is a continuation of the design of the round camera module but with an upgraded and more sophisticated finish which includes cold-sculpted glass lenses and smoother edges around the camera block. Vivo offers a variety of colour options including Black, Easy Blue, Wilderness Brown, White and Pink which attracts a wide spectrum of tastes in style. The phone also incorporates a flat back and front panel design in lieu of the quad-curved display of the previous generation which provides easier access to screen protectors and an alternative aesthetics.

X300 Pro: Battery and display highlights

Vivo X300 Pro has a huge battery capacity, 6,510mAh, which can support heavy use and has 120W fast-charging technology to quickly recharge the battery. The phone has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and a punch-hole camera, providing bright, smooth and immersive_content.

Vivo X300 Series: Expected price and Indian launch

Initial speculation suggests that the Vivo X300 would be sold at around Rs69,999 in India and the Pro X300 would sell at around Rs99,999. It will officially launch on October 13 in China, with considerable improvements compared to the preceding generation models. It will likely be launched between December 5 and 15, 2025 in India, and it will be the strategic entry of Vivo into the high-priced smartphone market with massive improvements in the performance, design, and camera features.

The Vivo X300 Pro features an advanced chipset, impressive camera setup, and a high-quality design and will be positioned as one of the leading competitors in the market in terms of flagship performance and innovative imaging technology in the second half of the year.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.