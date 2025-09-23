Vivo X300 Series officially announced: Launch details and exciting upgrades

Vivo is prepared to revive the flagship smartphone with the new X300 series. It is the first smartphone in the world to run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SOC. It is the game changer chipset, boasting a huge performance boost, battery life, and AI advancement over the older MediaTek flagships. The Dimensity 9500 is created on an advanced 3nm technology and is expected to achieve rapid speeds, leading graphics in a graphics card, and AI processing that will compete (or perhaps surpass) Qualcomm and Apple. In the case of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, this will imply that users should be able to enjoy a smoother multitasking experience, gaming visions, better photography capabilities, and a future-proofed launch experience. Having Vivo embrace Dimensity 9500 first is a true indication of upgrades- the X300 series is bound to change the way we think of Android flagships in 2025. Read further to know more about the launch details and upgrades of the Vivo X300 series.

Vivo X300 Series: Launch details

On 13 October, 2025, at 7 PM local time, the company will launch the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in China. No official India release date has been announced but leaks indicate that the devices might be released before the end of the year. X300 series is set to take the performance of cameras in frontiers, design innovation and next generation processing power.

Vivo X300 Series: Design and premium colour options

Vivo X300 series introduces a new distinctive camera island design of suspended water droplet which is made through superior cold-sculpting glass techniques. The devices are different with this new appearance, giving them a high in-hand experience besides the appearance. The standard Vivo X300 will come in four beautiful colour choices, which are Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and an unnamed pink colour. Velvet glass finish will add durability and significant style that demonstrates the dedication of Vivo to beauty.

Vivo X300 Series: Advanced displays with ultra-thin bezels

Both the X300 and the X300 Pro will have a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display that will be able to support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ to provide bright images and easier interactions. The panels adopt BOE Q10+ substrate technology of deep blacks, bright colours and amazing energy conservation. All sides are free of bezel and brightness can be erased down to 1 nit so as to be easily seen in the dark.

Vivo X300 Series: Next-generation performance

Regarding hardware, the X300 model uses a flagship processor of MediaTek Dimensity 9500 with Immortalis-Drage graphics. This is complemented with strong gaming, multi-tasking and high-performance needs. The X300 series has up to 16GB RAM and 1TB fast UFS 4.1 storage (including dual-channel support in the Pro) to make it ready to be used in heavy mode and store plenty of content.

Vivo X300 Series: Industry-leading camera system

Zeiss would remain a partner of Vivo in X300 series, with both phones having high-end quad camera setup. The primary sensor (1/1.4-inch sensor, HPB) will be 200MP, and it will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP LYT602 periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom, 1/2-inch sensor). Zeiss T and T+ anti-reflective coating reduces the lens flare and enhances the quality of the image. In the case of videography, the V3+ imaging chip allows capturing of portraits in cinematic 4K and 60fps and is a new benchmark among mobile content creators. The 50MP selfie camera features on the front will guarantee fine portrait and video calls.

Vivo X300 Series: Battery and charging

This year has a huge increase in battery life. It is suggested that the Vivo X300 Pro will have a 7,000 mAh battery, and the regular X300 will have 6,000 mAh. They both have ultra-fast 120W wired charging and wireless charging so that the days of downtime are long gone. In addition to this, there is reverse charging and USB 3.2, which makes it even more convenient to use on the move.

Vivo X300 Series: Enhanced everyday experience

The Pro model has a Super Sense vibration motor to provide more haptic feedback and the Universal Signal Amplifier chipset to provide a smoother and more reliable network performance. It also comes with a speedy 3D ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner to improve its security, and the two phones have an IP69 rating, which represents the highest level of water and dust protection. Android 15 based on OriginOS 5 is the software that drives its product with elegant designs and new customisations.

Vivo X300 Series: Specifications(expected)

Specification Vivo X300 Pro Vivo X300 Launch Date (China) October 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 Display 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 GPU Immortalis-Drage Immortalis-Drage RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 (Dual channel) Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Rear Cameras 200MP primary + triple setup, ZEISS optics 200MP primary + triple setup, ZEISS optics Front Camera 50MP 50MP Battery 7,000 mAh 6,000 mAh approx Fast Charging 120W wired, wireless supported 120W wired, wireless supported Operating System Android 15 (OriginOS 5) Android 15 (OriginOS 5) Design/Colours Velvet glass finish, "suspended water droplet" camera Velvet glass finish, "suspended water droplet" camera Unique Features Super Sense vibration motor, Universal Signal Amplifier, ultrasonic fingerprint Ultrasonic fingerprint, Zeiss T* lens, 1 nit brightness display Price (India, expected) Around Rs99,999 Around Rs69,999 IP Rating IP69 (water & dust resistant) IP69 (water & dust resistant)

Vivo X300 Series: Expected price and availability

Leaked details suggest the Vivo X300 Pro could be priced around Rs99,999, while the standard X300 may retail close to Rs69,999 once they reach India. The company is expected to announce India launch details later this year, making the X300 series one of the most awaited premium flagships for the coming season.

With a distinctive new design, ultra-high-res cameras, top-tier hardware, and advanced charging technology, the Vivo X300 series sets a high bar for Android flagships in 2025. Whether for photography enthusiasts, power users, or style seekers, Vivo’s next-generation devices promise to deliver a well-rounded, high-performance mobile experience.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.