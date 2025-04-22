WhatsApp tests on-device message translation: What you need to know

In order to translate messages easier and more privately than ever, WhatsApp is testing a new message translation feature in its latest beta version for Android. Now available to certain beta users, this new tool will process translations on your device, saving privacy and usability for over a million users across the world.

WhatsApp’s message translation feature: How does it work?

The translation function is available in WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.12.25). When rolled out, users will have a new ‘Translate Messages’ toggle in the chat settings for individual conversations and channels. To use it, you need to turn the feature on and then choose from the list of languages supported by it, which are Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi and Russian.

WhatsApp will then ask you to download the language pack for the language you’ve selected. When you install it, all translations are done directly on your phone, not on Meta’s servers. This also means that your messages are private, secured by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

You can either:

Tap 'Translate' button to translate one by one message,

Allow automatic translation of all messages in a particular chat or channel.

At any time you can manage, delete, or re-download language packs from WhatsApp’s storage settings.

Offline and private: Benefits

All translations take place locally, meaning your messages never leave your device—and thus boost privacy and security of your messages.

Works Offline: After downloading language packs, you can translate messages offline. It is useful for users with unreliable or limited connectivity.

WhatsApp Automatic Language Detection: WhatsApp is making automatic language detection so the app can detect and translate messages sent in group chats among mixed languages without having to ask you for that.

Pros and Cons of WhatsApp’s translation feature

Pros Cons Maintains end-to-end encryption and privacy Translation accuracy may be lower than cloud-based tools No need for third-party translation apps Initially supports only a few languages Works offline after downloading language packs Requires storage space for language packs Simplifies multilingual chats and channels Still in beta; not available to all users yet Users control and manage language packs Some manual setup required for language selection

How does it compare to previous Whatsapp features ?

WhatsApp’s new message translation feature is an extension of an earlier voice note transcription tool, all aimed at boosting user privacy and convenience.​

Prior to this, WhatsApp added on device voice message transcription where users could turn voice notes into text. This is a feature that fully runs on the user’s device, so their personal messages stay private and are never sent to an external server. This can be enabled by users in Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts and choosing their preferred language.

This approach is extended with the new translation feature that allows users to translate text messages and channel updates directly on their devices. Translations are processed locally just like voice transcription, keeping end to end encryption and user privacy. Users can use this feature to translate offline as this feature requires the download of language packs so that the user does not need an active internet connection to use this feature. Both features reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to protecting user privacy by keeping sensitive information on the user’s device, lowering dependence on cloud services and increasing security.

When will WhatsApp's translation feature be available?

Android users are currently testing the translation feature in beta and it will be released to more users in the coming months. However, WhatsApp has not yet announced when it will be released to the public or which languages will be supported.

Conclusion

Bringing WhatsApp’s new on device message translation feature is a huge step forward for making global communication easier, safer and more inclusive. With private and offline translations, WhatsApp allows users to chat with anyone regardless of language, without sacrificing ease or security. Although it is still in development and has some limitations, it will be a useful tool for all multilingual users.



