WhatsApp Voice Message Transcription is Here – Read, Don’t Listen!

Read Your Voice Messages Instead of Listening

Advertisment

WhatsApp has officially started rolling out the voice message transcription feature to Indian users. This feature was announced last November 2024 and is available on Android and Ios.

This feature enables text transcription of voice messages, which is helpful when you are checking messages in a noisy environment or when you are unable to listen to the voice note but wanna continue the conversation.

Privacy First: On-Device Processing

Advertisment

WhatsApp doesn’t transcribe any of its VoIP calls and does the processing on the device for the user’s privacy. In more detail:

✅ No voice calls and text transcripts are uploaded to WhatsApp servers.

✅ Only the user can see the transcription.

Advertisment

✅ All information is safe and private.

At a time when overall security of messaging apps is a concern, WhatsApp’s way of handling this gives more control to users to keep themselves private.

Language Support: Hindi Missing for Now

Advertisment

The out-rolled feature Currently Supported Translations are English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russia are supported. Hindi is not supported yet.

Interesting, some users claim they have seen Hindi getting transcribed, suggesting WhatsApp might be testing new languages soon. Considering the linguistic diversity of India, we can hope to see it soon.

How to Enable the Transcription Feature

Advertisment

Here are steps to enable voice message transcription in WhatsApp. Users will have to do the following:

Step 1 - Open WhatsApp and go to “Settings”.

Open WhatsApp and go to settings and tap on chats

Advertisment

Step 2- Tap on the “Chats”.

Step 3- Scroll down and find “Voice Message Transcripts” and turn it on.

Step 4- Select your language.

Advertisment

Select your language

Step 5- Select “Set up now” or “Wait for Wi-Fi.”.

→ Once enabled, long press on any voice message, go to More Options, and tap on Transcribe to see the text.

Tap on Transcribe

Making Conversations More Convenient

For those who get lots of voice messages and prefer reading over listening, this will be a game changer. WhatsApp is just getting better with device security, multilingual support, and ease of use.

As more and more people start using voice message transcriptions, maybe WhatsApp will fine-tune it for accuracy and maybe will add more languages to support their largest user base in India.



Also Read:

WhatsApp Cracks Down: 8.4 Million Indian Accounts Banned in a Month!

WhatsApp Pay to Launch Bill Payments & Recharges in India Soon

WhatsApp Plans To Introduce Event Scheduling in Private Chats





