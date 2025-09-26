Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro unveiled globally: Flagship dual launch

On 24 September, during the global event of the company in Munich, Xiaomi officially introduced its new flagship smartphones, Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro. Xiaomi has consistently established a reputation of providing smart phones that strike a balance between innovative cutting-edge technology and high-end design at prices that frequently disrupt the market. The brand has always been on the edge in its effort to expand on what is possible, be it with powerful processors, aggressive partnerships with camera technological innovators, or features designed to improve daily user experiences. Every single release makes Xiaomi claim its right in the world market, as it attracts not only tech fans but all those who want to enjoy a balanced flagship phone that can both perform well and look good and be reliable at the same time. Equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, cameras with Leica, and massive batteries, these devices are bolstering the high end smartphone brand of Xiaomi in 2025.

Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro: Global pricing and variants

Xiaomi has set the new devices at a price that will attract a large premium market.

Xiaomi 15T Pro will currently cost Rs77,000 with 12GB + 256GB. Higher models - 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB - Rs83,000 and Rs99,000. The colour is available in Black, Grey, and Mocha Gold.

Xiaomi 15T is offered at a lower price of Rs65,000 with the 12GB + 256GB model. It also comes in a size of 512GB at the same price, which gives the buyers freedom of choice. The options available in colour are Black, Gray, and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi 15T Pro

Xiaomi 15T Pro is designed to satisfy the requirements of users who require the best speed, photography, and design.

It has a 1.5K AMOLED LIPO display of 6.83 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate, 447ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits to see content with.

The chipset is the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, which is based on a 3nm process, and it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera side, Xiaomi still has a collaboration with Leica as the Pro has a 50MP Light Fusion 900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and is backed up by a 32MP selfie shooter.

Battery capacity is 5,500mAh unit with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, hence it is among the fastest charging flagships in the market.

The IP68 resistance and the further 3D IceLoop System of thermal management are added to the quality of the construction. It weighs 210 grams, and it is a combination of power and portability.

Xiaomi 15T

The Xiaomi 15T is a balanced offering to individuals who want flagship features at a reduced price.

It has the same 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a marginally lower 120Hz refresh rate.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset is with a maximum memory of 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and a minimum of 512GB storage, which powers the phone.

It has the Leica camera system with the main sensor of 50MP Light Fusion 800, a 50MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera on the side used in selfies and video calls.

Similar to the last model, it has a 5,500mAh battery, although only 67W wired fast charging is available, no wireless.

The phone itself weighs below a bit and is 194 grams, which is much more convenient to use on a daily basis.

It also incorporates Xiaomi Astral Communications, which is a specialty of making voice calls without Wi-Fi or cellular stations in certain areas.

What is special about the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro?

Leica powered cameras were geared towards the amateur who wanted to engage in professional photography.

Batteries of 5,500mAh and coolers of high quality to maintain the operating format at high workloads.

The software platform is the HyperOS 2 that provides flawless multitasking and AI-based improvements.

Dust and waterproof IP68, which makes them resistant to real-life application.

As the company introduces the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro, it is indicating that it will not give up in the competitive flagship smartphone market. The Pro model targets those who want high-performance, high cameras, and quick charging, whereas the standard 15T offers almost the same flagship experience at a slightly lower price.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.