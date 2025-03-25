Xiaomi 15 series: Pre Book the devices until the stock runs out!

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship series, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India. Xiaomi is currently accepting pre-orders on its official website and Amazon, and the deals are even more enticing with launch offers. You should know that you can only pre book the devices until the stock is out, so you are required to act fast. Read further to know all details about the Xiaomi 15 series.

The series' main attraction is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Xiaomi's Shield Glass 2.0, which the firm claims is 16 times more robust in drop tests, protects the phone, which has a stylish aluminum frame.

It is available in two fashionable finishes: a white model with circular etchings and a textured black model.

The Ultra has a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO screen with 3200 x 1440 pixels of excellent resolution. The screen's dynamic refresh rate, which ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensures fluid images while conserving battery life.

It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it has a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits.

The maximum touch sampling rate is 300 Hz.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a four-lens camera system for photography. Samsung's 200-megapixel HP9 sensor powers a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 70mm telephoto lens, and a 100mm zoom camera.

A 14mm ultra-wide lens is also included for taking pictures of wide-angle scenes.

A 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front guarantees crisp, detailed selfies.

Fast charging at 90W cable and 80W wireless is supported by the device's 5,410mAh battery.

Xiaomi 15 series: Get it on a Discounted Price

The regular Xiaomi 15 starts at Rs 64,999 and with an immediate Rs 5,000 reduction by ICICI Bank, the price drops to Rs 59,999 effectively.

However, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 but can be bought for Rs 99,999 with an ICICI Bank discount of Rs 10,000.

In addition, Xiaomi is also giving away a free Photography Kit Legend Edition with an Ultra model.

The pre orders began on March 19 and the general sale will begin on April 4.

One notable feature to the Ultra is the complimentary Photography Kit Legend Edition that comes with it.

Features of the Photography Kit Legend Edition

Pro-Style Grip and Controls:

The kit comes with a detachable camera grip with built in 2,000mAh battery, which can also be used as a power bank to extend shooting sessions.

It has a detachable thumb support and a shutter button for a DSLR-like experience when you want to capture in focus shots with one hand.

Customizable Camera Controls:

It’s intuitive to use dials to change users’ settings like exposure value (EV), shutter speed, ISO and white balance.

The zoom lever is dedicated and allows effortless toggling between focal lengths or continuous zooming.

67mm Filter Adapter Ring:

It comes with a 67mm filter adapter ring that allows the user to attach ND filters, polarizers or other professional camera filters for creative photography.

Exclusive Street Photography UI:

The Fastshot mode that the kit unlocks is an exclusive mode with a custom interface designed for spur of the moment street photography.

Durability and Design:

The kit is made of premium materials such as vegan leather and metal to be durable without sacrificing aesthetics.

It comes up with an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating making it ideal for outdoor shoots in adverse climate conditions.

What’s Included in the Kit?

Protective case

Detachable camera grip (with built-in 2,000mAh battery)

67mm filter adapter ring

Detachable thumb support

Detachable shutter button (x2)

Hand strap

Decorative red metal ring

User manual and warranty card

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.