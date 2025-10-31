BGMI International Cup 2025 Day 1: DRX leads, but India’s Nebula and Soul ignite Delhi

The roar inside Yashobhoomi Convention Centre was not just noise, it was history in the making. On Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup (BMIC) 2025, the arena pulsed with energy as 16 of the region’s top teams from India, South Korea, and Japan battled for pride, points, and a path to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025, the ultimate stage for mobile gaming glory.

Advertisment

The atmosphere felt different this time: louder, prouder, and unmistakably Indian.

DRX takes control, India stays in the hunt

The opening six matches delivered everything fans hoped for: intensity, strategy, and heart. DRX from South Korea ended the day on top, their clinical playstyle securing two Chicken Dinners and a commanding 74 points. But just behind them were India’s finest, Nebula Esports and Team Soul, in pursuit with 51 and 46 points respectively.

Nebula’s Phoenix set the tone early with a thunderous 29-point Erangel victory, his seven eliminations earning one of the loudest cheers of the night. Team Soul bounced back later with a stunning Miramar finish, turning what began as a nervous evening into a patriotic celebration. From every corner of the packed arena, the chants were unmistakable: “Soul! Soul!” and “Let’s go Nebula!” echoing across Yashobhoomi like a sporting anthem.

Advertisment

Karan Pathak on India owning the BGMI International Cup 2025

For Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at Krafton India, the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 is more than just another tournament; it is a symbol of how far Indian gaming has come. Standing amid the roaring crowd at Yashobhoomi, Karan described it as a defining moment not only for Krafton but for the country’s growing esports culture.

“It opens a lot of doors for individuals,” he said. “It gives players a clear path to what they want to do in life. If they choose gaming, they can still have global exposure and represent India.”

The home teams’ early performances proved his point. M4’s first win and Nebula’s commanding second victory electrified the opening day, a reflection of how much Indian players have matured in their gameplay and mindset.

Advertisment

“They’ve always had the gumption,” Karan said with pride. “None of these players talk to me or share their rotations or plans with anyone. They’ve been able to adapt and make those decisions very quickly. It’s still early, though. There are 16 matches to go, and teams like DRX and D+ always make strong comebacks.”

Inside the packed Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, the passion was palpable. Flags waved, chants erupted, and fans turned every round into a festival. For Karan, that energy is what fuels Krafton’s continued focus on India.

“That’s the only thing that drives us,” he said. “We want the stadium to be full. We sold out. Some people even bought passes and didn’t come, so we’ll open up more tickets soon so that everyone can join in. You won’t find an empty seat.”

Advertisment

Beyond the excitement, Karan believes BMIC 2025 carries a deeper message: that gaming in India is no longer just a pastime, but a career path waiting to be taken seriously.

“Once our roadmap is announced, there’ll be clarity about what Krafton plans to do with BGMI in India and what opportunities lie ahead,” he explained. “That’s how we’ll turn passion into careers.”

Executing an event of this scale came with its share of hurdles. “The hardest part was finding the right venue,” Karan admitted. “We toured multiple cities before choosing Yashobhoomi. It’s the same hall we used for BMPS, and now it feels perfect. The crowd is incredible, it’s everything we hoped for.”

Advertisment

Looking ahead, Karan hinted that BMIC 2025 may be just the beginning of a new era for Indian esports. “We’re hoping for it,” he said. “Our leadership is planning something similar, and once it’s ready, we’ll announce it. India deserves to be a regular stop on the world stage.”

Yashobhoomi becomes the heart of Indian gaming

The BMIC 2025 trophy, glimmering under spotlights with its golden “25” insignia, stood as a symbol of how far Indian esports has come. Fans packed every seat, waving flags and holding banners for their favorite teams. Each Chicken Dinner brought explosions of confetti and cheers that shook the hall.

In that moment, BMIC 2025 was not just a tournament. It was a declaration that India is no longer participating in global esports. India is hosting, competing, and thriving.

Advertisment

The battle ahead

With two more days of competition still to come, the stage is set for a showdown. DRX’s consistency will be tested as Nebula, Soul, and True Rippers push harder. Meanwhile, MAD, OG, and K9 will look to rise from mid-table and reclaim momentum.

Day 2 begins at 14:00 IST, streaming live on Krafton India Esports’ official YouTube channel, where India’s dream of PMGC qualification continues and the crowd at Yashobhoomi prepares to roar once again.

Read More Here

BGMI Redefines Indian Esports with Desi-First Innovation

BGMI 4.1 Frosty Funland: What’s Hiding Beneath the Snow?

KRAFTON India Opens BGMI’s First Transfer Window

Stepwell makes a splash in BGMI 4.0 update