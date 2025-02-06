ChatGPT on WhatsApp Just Got Smarter—Here’s Why It’s a Game Changer

WhatsApp Users Can Now Send Images and Voice Messages to ChatGPT-But How Does It Compare to Meta AI?

ChatGPT is now updated to allow back and forth conversations on WhatsApp, including voice notes and image sharing for WhatsApp users. So WhatsApp users now have a AI assistant. The catch is ChatGPT interacts via image or voice notes or plain text.

How Does ChatGpt Works On Whatsapp?

ChatGPT has been working just like any other chat app that is just a question-asking chat.

But the latest update takes it to a new level:

Images - Users can now send images to be processed by ChatGPT’s language model and get textual insights in return, from memes to handwritten notes to screenshots, have the AI inject logical analysis into an interpretation of images.

Voice notes - The update allows users to send a voice note instead of a dictated message. It means ChatGPT listens to what you say and gives a text reply.

Well, it sounds good but ChatGPT on WhatsApp still doesn’t respond to an image or audio call. They reply in plain text.

How to Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

If you want to test all or some of its many and awesome features , log in to WhatsApp by following these steps:

Contact of ChatGPT: Save +1-800-242-8478 in your phone contacts. Open WhatsApp: Search for your ChatGPT contact in your already saved contacts and start the conversation. Send A Text: Only text messages, photos or voice notes. Get Responses: ChatGPT will decode your needs and reply to you in words only.

Here is how ->

Add the Official ChatGPT Contact

Send a text and recive response

So, rumors going around that OpenAI is allowing ChatGPT users to sign in to WhatsApp for direct conversation that will sync across devices. This is a big convenience for dedicated ChatGPT users.

ChatGPT and Meta AI on WhatsApp

Is there a real debate between ChatGPT and Meta AI chatbot? Here is their scorecard:

Feature ChatGPT on WhatsApp Meta AI on WhatsApp Text-based chat Yes Yes Image recognition Yes No Voice message processing Yes No AI-generated images No Yes (via Meta’s AI image tools) Integration with WhatsApp features No Yes (Meta AI is built-in)

Meta AI can integrate more into the actual features of WhatsApp and ChatGPT can only do image and voice recognition.

OpenAI Goes Beyond WhatsApp

But all the above mentioned updates are not limited to WhatsApp. OpenAI released the Deep Research mode for ChatGPT and thus deepened the conversation capabilities based on Operator AI - the web-browsing AI tool to automate browsing-based tasks.

In some cases the WhatsApp updates show that ChatGPT is slowly moving from inquiry and response mode to a full digital assistant.

A Step Forward and Improvement Opportunities

The latest update of ChatGPT for WhatsApp brings nice additions but is not a full fledged voice assistant. When Meta AI is more integrated into the WhatsApp ecosystem the superior image and voice message analysis features of ChatGPT will appeal to a lot of users.

With account linking and more AI developments ChatGPT on WhatsApp could be the ultimate AI chat friend.

Would you trade Meta AI for ChatGPT on WhatsApp?





