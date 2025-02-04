Tech updates of the day: WhatsApp Users Targeted in Zero-Click Spyware Attack

WhatsApp Users Targeted in Zero-Click Spyware Attack
According to reports, the Graphite spyware gave hackers the ability to access the user’s terminal or take control of it without the user’s consent.
Worse still, the messages were sent to journalists and civil society activists. And now, across the encrypted world, alarms are blaring. Graphite spyware bypassed all the protections built into compromised devices, not even WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.
The big tech companies, like Meta, who served Paragon with a cease and desist, are now also going to sue. So until these issues are resolved, don’t give apps too many permissions and keep an eye out for anything suspicious while updating.
The incident shows how soon available spyware can be a danger, and so we need more regulation. As Meta is being attacked, the assurances are the big worry, so be vigilant while browsing.
Nothing Phone 3a:
Nothing is getting ready to release the Nothing Phone 3a. It is Nothing’s next flagship model. The word "series" gives us a strong indication that the Nothing Phone 3a and a Phone 3a Plus would be unveiled on the same day. Can't Wait!
Rumor has it that the Nothing Phone 3a might offer some sure shot improvements over its predecessor. Though we don’t have too many facts available about the Nothing Phone 3a Plus.
The transparent design that comes with the Glyph Interface is what makes the Nothing Phone 3a special. For alerts and notifications, it uses the lights on the phone's back. That is so aesthetically pleasing, right!That is one design that will undoubtedly improve the smartphone's appearance and increase user interaction.
Public Notice by T-Hub against Fake Website and App
Hyderabad, India— T-Hub Foundation has issued a public notice against a fake website (https://thubecological.com/login) and a mobile app trying to brainwash our people.
T-Hub has clearly stated that we do not and will never ask for money from people through unauthorized platforms and have warned people to be cautious with these sites. Any transactions (monetary or personal) done on these fake platforms are at your own risk. T-Hub Foundation is not responsible for any such activities.
Legal action has already been taken, and a police investigation is underway to take down the fake website; please always check in with T-Hub’s original website: https://t-hub.co. Report any suspicious at report.fraud@t-hub.co .
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks and rumors just don't stop, and all of this can be owed to Rockstar Games' silence over the whole issue. The latest leak on GTA 6 is around its expected release date, where Mike York, a former Rockstar developer has stated in an interview with Kiwi Talkz "GTA 6 is likely fully playable now and being polished/tested from start to finish" Read More to get full info on this latest GTA 6 update.