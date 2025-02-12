Google annual I/O developer conference dates confirmed: Know the details

Google to conduct its annual I/O developer conference on May 20-21, 2025, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the company said in an announcement. The two-day event will be accessible both in-person and online, featuring keynotes, technical sessions, and hands-on demonstrations focusing on AI advancements in Android and smart innovations.
Google Annual I/O Developer Conference Key details
The conference will kick off with a keynote speech from CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 AM PT on May 20, followed by a developer keynote and various technical sessions. In a notable format change, Google will stream its developer product keynotes live from Shoreline across both days.
Just like before, Google unveiled the event dates through an interactive puzzle game called "Prism Shift," where players manipulated light beams to activate beacons.
Google Gemini AI, Android 16 updates, and more
The announcement suggests major updates to Google's Gemini AI platform, the upcoming Android 16 operating system, and new cloud development tools. Interestingly, the timing coincides with Microsoft's Build conference, set for May 19-22, indicating a competitive move as both companies push forward in AI innovation.
Since 2016, Google has consistently hosted I/O at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, located near its headquarters, except for the 2020 cancellation and the virtual-only format in 2021 due to the pandemic. Registration for the event is now open and free for all attendees.
