How to stay safe on WhatsApp: Security tips during Indo-Pak conflict

In times of high tension such as the current 2025 India-Pakistan standoff, it’s important to stay informed of the news while also being careful online. WhatsApp, as one of the main channels of interaction for millions of people, may accidentally become a means of spreading fake news and cyber attacks. There are measures to protect yourself from fraud and hacking even as you keep up with the latest news.

Essential WhatsApp security tips

Turn on Two-Step Verification: Add the second step to make your account more protected. Go to WhatsApp Settings, then navigate to Account & press Two-Step Verification to configure your own six-digit PIN. This safety prevents someone from accessing your account even if they have your SIM card. Never Share Your Code: Your WhatsApp registration code is your personal access to your account. In no way should you ever share your registration code with anyone, even if they may seem very convincing. Be Wary of Suspicious Links: Crooks often establish phishing links to fool you into submitting sensitive information. Do not click on links from messages from unknown senders or messages that contain too good to be true offers. Keep WhatsApp Updated: Ensure that your WhatsApp is updated regularly for your device to be secured from current security risks. Install Apps from Safe Sources: Make sure that all apps are downloaded from trusted sources such as Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to avoid malware. Check for Unknown Linked Devices: Keep an eye on your list of linked devices in order to make sure that none of them are unauthorised. Go to the WNathatts Settings > Linked Devices menu and sign out from any unrecognised devices. A new feature known as “Key Transparency” allows WhatsApp users to verify a valid encryption connection by checking the encryption details of a contact’s profile. Turn Off Media Auto-Download: Make sure your device does not automatically download suspicious or dangerous files. Go to WhatsApp Settings > Storage > Data to change your media auto-download preferences.

How to respond if you find out that WhatsApp has been hacked?

If you believe your WhatsApp has been compromised, then do this:

Log Out of All Sessions: In Settings, access Linked Devices and end sessions on all other devices.

Re Verify Your Account: Re-download WhatsApp and verify yourself using your phone number.

Notify Your Contacts: Warn your friends and family that your account has been hacked so they don’t believe impersonators.

Enable Two-Step Verification: Reinstall WhatsApp and then enable two-step verification when you regain control of your account.

Report the Incident: Contact WhatsApp Support as soon as you regain control of your account. If your account has been used in potentially fraudulent transactions, warn the relevant authorities immediately.

Staying informed during conflict: WhatsApp security

In cases such as the hypothetical 2025 India-Pakistan stand-off, it is quite simple for false information to spread rapidly. Get your news from credible media and do not repost any content without checking first. To protect your account and remain updated safely, use these guidelines.



