WhatsApp Plans To Introduce Event Scheduling in Private Chats

WhatsApp is working on an event scheduling feature for private chats, which extends the functionality that was previously limited to groups. In Beta on Android and iOS, this feature allows you to create an event, set a reminder, and join a meeting within a voice or video call from one-on-one chat. WhatsApp wants to minimize the use of other calendar apps to communicate scheduling and then any info exchange.

WhatsApp Brings Event Scheduling to Private Chats

WhatsApp is taking a bunch of messaging into private chats with the event scheduling feature. It’s a step back to one of WhatsApp’s existing features. Groups, ups, communities, unjumping some hurdles in planning, and non-confused one-on-one chats.

17 The first sighting of this feature was WA BetaInfo, and it’s in beta for Android 2.25.3.6 and iOS 25.2.10.73. You’ll be able to create events not only with a boring calendar but also inside WhatsApp chat with location details and mute/unmute links straight into voice calls—nolls—no more back and forth to scheduling apps.

Another clear explanation of how this will work

The event scheduling feature is designed to be simple and intuitive:

Accessing the Feature – Users can tap the attachment (paperclip) icon in a private chat and select “Event.” Creating an Event – They can enter details such as event name, date, time, and description. Adding Links and Locations – Meetings can be linked to a WhatsApp voice or video call, and users can specify a location if needed. RSVP Options – The recipient will receive a notification and can accept or decline the event.

This update is a more practical way of planning and rescheduling for WhatsApp one-to-one and professional level—no more app switching for the event.

Image from wabetainfo

The event planning chapter opens with intelligent communication.

WhatsApp is joining the party as Apple begins to talk about developing its event management tool called “Invites.”. People familiar with the work said it will be integrated with the iMessage messaging service of the GroupKit framework so you can see RSVPs and guest lists within an event. Still a work in progress, Apple’s new feature is a sign of the growing trend of consolidating scheduling tools right into messaging platforms.

And WhatsApp too is getting better with updates. Apparently in testing is a broadened view-once feature that will allow self-destructing media on one linked device to be viewed on others for the WhatsApp beta. This feature can only be viewed on the primary device used for viewing.

When Will It Be Out?

Event scheduling is still under beta, so the rollout is limited to select users. Availability is super limited as such and varies greatly based on beta partnerships. As for the details of the public rollout, WhatsApp hasn’t mentioned anything about it after months of testing.

An Upgrade to the Classic Calendar

With event scheduling in private chat, WhatsApp might just become another instant messaging app. Whether it’s for personal meetups, business meetings, or friendly catch-ups, event scheduling works; event scheduling will remain powerful. Will you use the very day in your scheduling, or will you still want a classic calendar app? So get ready for event scheduling soon enough.

