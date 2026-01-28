Pocket FM Alexa integration brings audio stories to voice devices

Audio series platform Pocket FM has announced its integration with Amazon Alexa, making its full library of long-form audio series available to Alexa users in India. The launch marks the first market rollout of this integration and positions voice as a primary access point for episodic audio storytelling.

With this move, listeners can access Pocket FM content across Alexa-enabled devices, including Echo smart speakers and smart displays, using simple voice commands through Amazon Alexa. Users can begin the experience by saying, “Alexa, start Pocket FM.”

Listening continuity across devices

The Pocket FM Alexa integration has been designed to support uninterrupted listening. Existing Pocket FM users can link their accounts through the Alexa app and resume playback from where they last stopped, even when switching devices.

For first-time listeners, Alexa enables discovery by allowing users to explore genres, browse recommendations, and start audio series from the first episode without prior account linking. Multiple hours of content are available for free, with prompts guiding users to link or create an account once they choose to continue beyond paywalls.

Simplifying long-form audio discovery

The integration aligns with Pocket FM’s free, subscription-based, and coin-based content models. By using voice navigation instead of screens, the experience is positioned as intuitive and accessible, particularly for long-form formats that rely on continuity and habitual engagement.

According to Vineet Singh, SVP and Head – Brand Marketing and Partnerships, Pocket FM, voice-enabled access adds continuity to audio listening and allows audiences to move seamlessly between devices without losing track of a story. Over time, this approach is expected to encourage more regular and sustained engagement with long-form audio.

Alexa’s role in household audio consumption

Audio content remains one of the most commonly used features among Alexa users in India. With the addition of Pocket FM’s catalogue, Alexa customers now have access to a broader range of audio stories across genres, from thrillers to fantasy.

Teena Sidana, Country Manager, Alexa India, said the collaboration adds depth to Alexa’s entertainment offering and allows users to access audio stories using only voice commands, making the experience suitable for different members of the household.

Expanding reach through voice platforms

The Pocket FM Alexa integration also extends the platform’s reach to Alexa users in India who actively seek long-form audio storytelling experiences. By embedding audio discovery into everyday voice interactions, the collaboration reflects a broader shift towards hands-free, screen-free content consumption.

With India serving as the first launch market, the integration signals a strategic step towards making episodic audio storytelling a more natural part of daily life through voice-enabled platforms.