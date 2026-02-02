Realme 16 5G launched in Vietnam: Announced with 7,000mAh Battery and AMOLED Display

Realme 16 5G has launched in Vietnam with a massive 7,000mAh battery, AMOLED display and military-grade durability, starting at around Rs 40,000. Starting at VND 11.49M (around Rs 40,000) with 8GB+256GB, it aims at a long battery-lasting market segment with 60W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor, and two 50MP cameras in Black Cloud and White Swan colours. Here are the full Realme 16 5G specifications, including battery, display, camera and durability features.

Realme 16 5G AMOLED display

The Realme 16 5G AMOLED display offers 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,200 nits peak brightness for outdoor visibility. It has a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2372) flexible AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh and 240Hz touch sampling and a peak brightness of 4200 nits, making it visible even outdoors. It has a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio with DT Star D+ glass to strike a balance between immersion and protection to stream and play daily.

MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo Performance

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor, designed for smooth multitasking and mid-range gaming. With an octa-core Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X random access memory and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking and middle-range gaming are not a problem on the Realme 16 5G. Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 incorporates AI features, gesture controls and customisation to bring it close to a modern software experience.

Dual 50MP Cameras with versatile modes

The Realme 16 5G camera setup includes dual 50MP sensors with Night and Cinematic modes for daily photography. It has 50MP wide-angle, main (AF) lens in addition to 2MP monochrome rear-facing, and Night, Cinematic, Slow Motion, and Dual-View Video. The 50MP front-facing camera provides the front-facing video calls and content. It is not of flagship quality, but it fulfills the everyday photography requirements quite well.

Realme 16 5G 7000mAh battery

The Realme 16 5G 7000mAh battery can last up to two days and supports 60W fast charging. The most notable of them is the 7, 000mAh cell -sufficient to charge 1.5-2 days of heavy use- that can be replenished in less than an hour using 60W of wired charging. Reverse charging allows charging earbuds or smartwatches at the same time. This is a game-changer to those who are power users and who find the fear of charging their phones on a daily basis.

Military-Grade Durability: IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K

With quad protection, theRealme 16 5G IP rating covers dust, water immersion and high-pressure spray resistance. Quad IP is resistant to dust, 1.5m of submersion in water (IP68), and high-pressure jets (IP69/IP69K) which makes it perfect to use outside or in a construction site. It is pocketable at 183g and 8.1mm thick even though the battery is huge.

Connectivity and sensors

There are Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, ultrasonic fingerprint, facial unlock, ultrasonic sensors such as spectrophotometer and infrared control to add features of flagship level. USB Type-C completes a total package.

While the Realme 16 5G India launch is not confirmed, it is expected to arrive under Rs 40,000 if launched locally. Realme has not been confirmed to be available in India, but it is likely to be launched soon at under Rs40,000. Realme 16 5G comes with a long battery life, screen brightness, and solid design, which makes it the ultimate durability leader of 2026.



