Realme 16 Pro+ launched in India as a camera focused mid premium smartphone

Realme 16 Pro+ targets creators with a 200MP camera, periscope zoom, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 performance, IP69 durability and a huge 7,000mAh battery.

Preeti Anand
Realme 16 Pro+ leaks_ Features, specifications and more
The Realme 16 Pro+ launches as a camera-centric mid-premium smartphone for 2026, combining 200MP photography, periscope zoom and a massive battery for Indian creators. With a mix of Japanese design expertise, LumaColor visual effects and enormous battery life in a mid-premium pricing, Realme starts 2026 with the 16 Pro+, focusing on natural portraits and flexible zoom among the creators and travelers.It is introduced in Indiana-only Camellia Pink and Master Gold and Master grey, targeting flagship cameras, but at prices below flagship. Designed as a Realme phone for creators, the 16 Pro+ prioritises natural colour, stable video and long battery life for all-day shooting.

Realme 16 Pro+ camera: LumaColor Imaging revolution

The Realme 16 Pro+ camera system is built around a 200MP Samsung HP5 sensor, delivering natural portraits, flexible zoom and creator-friendly colour science.  As a 200MP camera phone, the Realme 16 Pro+ captures extreme detail while maintaining realistic skin tones without aggressive AI processing. The 16 Pro+ has a LumaColor Image system, a Samsung HP5 main sensor (with a resolution of 200MP, 1/1.56-inch, and f/1.8) which provides up to 21 custom tone effects, such as Lively, Vintage, Fresh, Neon, Vivid portrait effects and other effects as well as 1x/2x lossless zoom.HyperRAW sharpens details, InstantSnap stabilises motion shots and Anti-Distortion fixes ultra-wide edges resulting in skin tones and lighting that feel natural instead of over-edited, which is ideal on Instagram influencers or family photographers of Delhi during the golden hour.

Realme 16 Pro+

Realme 16 Pro+ periscope zoom

The Realme 16 Pro+ periscope zoom uses a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x SuperZoom for long-distance photography. The Samsung JN5 50MP periscope telephoto is designed to give the optical zoom of 3.5x and SuperZoom up to 120x, bringing the far-off objects such as landmarks or wild animals into clear focus without any loss of quality.The triple-camera system, combined with an 8MP ultra-wide, can record 4K HDR videos (1x/2x/3.5x/7x) and 4KT60fps with two focal points, thus enabling vloggers to capture film-like travel videos or product reviews with the same quality as more expensive competitors.

Urban wild design philosophy

The Urban Wild aesthetic is created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa using a bio-based organic silicone back made of plant straw, providing an ecologically-friendly grip that does not leave fingerprints and instead slips when holding in a single hand to capture images on the street.The 6.8 curved 1.5K AMOLED (144Hz, HDR10+) flows gracefully into thin sides, and IP69 waterproofness can endure the high-pressure jet and even 2m of water without a case- perfect in monsoon trips or pool holidays.

Realme 16 Pro+

Realme 16 Pro+ battery

Key Realme 16 Pro+ specifications include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, IP69 rating and Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The Realme 16 Pro+ battery packs a massive 7,000mAh cell, offering over two days of real-world usage for travellers and heavy users. Gaming, 4K editing and multitasking on Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16 (3 major upgrades promised) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) 8/12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256/512GB UFS storage are all seamless.Heavy users can get 2+ days on the 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging and use all day on 5G or on the hunt to find an outlet in the countryside-important on long flights or a road trip.

Realme 16 Pro+ specifications

Category

Specification

Launch

Launched

Network

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

5G bands: 1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA 

Body

Dimensions: 8.5 mm thickness

Weight: 203g

IP68/IP69, MIL-STD-810H

Bio-based organic silicone back (straw)

Display

6.8" OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+

1280 x 2800 pixels (1.5K), ~453 ppi

Scratch-resistant glass 

Platform

Android 16, Realme UI 7.0 (3 major upgrades)

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm)

Octa-core (1x2.8GHz Cortex-720 & 4x2.4GHz & 3x1.8GHz)

Adreno 722 GPU 

Memory

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8/12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

UFS storage, No card slot 

Main Camera

Triple:

- 200MP Samsung HP5 (f/1.8, 1/1.56", OIS, full-pixel 1x/2x zoom)

- 50MP periscope telephoto (Samsung JN5, 3.5x optical, 120x SuperZoom, OIS)

- 8MP ultrawide

LumaColor Image: 21 tones, HyperRAW, InstantSnap, Anti-Distortion

4K HDR@1x/2x/3.5x/7x, dual-focal 4K@60fps 

Selfie Camera

50MP (f/2.4, 23mm, 1/2.88", 0.61µm)

4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps 

Sound

Stereo speakers

No 3.5mm jack 

Comms

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC*, IR blaster

USB-C 2.0

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo 

Features

Under-display optical fingerprint

Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery

7,000mAh

80W wired charging

Colours

Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink (India exclusive)

Design

Urban Wild Design by Naoto Fukasawa

Plant-based silicone back cover

Best camera phone 2026: Everyday premium features

Powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Realme 16 Pro+ is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 phone built for gaming, editing and AI workloads. There is a 16MP selfie camera and under-display optical fingerprint to unlock quickly, and to play music and take payments there are stereo speakers and NFC (depending on region).The MIL-STD-810H certification provides a drop-proof ruggedness; therefore, the 16 Pro+ is a daily driver that combines pro shooting with no-compromise usability to the Indian market full of creators and commuters.

With its focus on imaging, battery life and design, the Realme 16 Pro+ positions itself as one of the most balanced camera phones of 2026. With its 200MP sensor and periscope zoom, the Realme 16 Pro+ could easily rank among the best camera phones of 2026 in its price segment. Designed as a Realme phone for creators, the 16 Pro+ prioritises natural colour, stable video and long battery life for all-day shooting.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

