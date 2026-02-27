Smartphone exports jump 26% says CMR India CY2025 report

India’s smartphone export engine is running faster. According to the CyberMedia Research (CMR) India Mobile Handset Export Review for CY2025, mobile phone exports increased 26% year on year, driven by higher production of premium devices and expanding overseas shipments by global brands .

Export value grew even faster, up 36% YoY in 2025. The data signals a shift toward higher-value devices being shipped from India, reflecting deeper integration into global supply chains .

Apple leads the export surge

Apple strengthened its lead in 2025. Its export share climbed from 53% to 61%, with shipments rising 46% YoY . The jump highlights India’s growing role in Apple’s global manufacturing strategy.

Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, said the rise in exports reflects a structural shift in global manufacturing. “Beyond rising shipment volumes, global OEMs are demonstrating increasing confidence in India as a strategic production base. Apple’s scale-up has been instrumental, even as the broader manufacturing ecosystem continues to mature,” she noted .

Samsung held on to the second position, contributing 37% of total exports. However, its growth was modest at 7% YoY in CY2025 . Demand for premium models and wider distribution in key markets supported its performance.

Meanwhile, Itel and Tecno expanded their export footprint. Their rise indicates that India’s export story is gradually widening beyond premium-focused brands .

United States becomes top export market

The United States emerged as India’s largest smartphone export destination in 2025. Exports to the US accounted for close to 60% of total shipments, marking a sharp 162% YoY growth from 28% in CY2024 .

In contrast, exports to Western Europe declined to 30%, while the Middle East accounted for 4% . The geographic shift reflects changing demand patterns and supply chain realignments by global brands.

Policy backing has played a central role. The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, along with improving domestic manufacturing capabilities and supply chain diversification, has accelerated export momentum .

Outlook for CY2026

CMR projects that India’s mobile phone exports will grow another 16% in CY2026 . While the trajectory remains positive, challenges persist.

Kumari cautioned that fluctuations in component supplies and rising input costs could lead to selective price hikes, which may briefly impact shipment volumes. Still, she added that India’s manufacturing ecosystem is now more resilient and better integrated into global supply chains than before .

With Apple deepening its manufacturing commitments and Samsung and other brands expanding exports as demand stabilizes, India’s position in global smartphone production is set to grow stronger. Continued support through the PLI scheme is expected to remain a key growth driver .

