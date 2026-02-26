Deepfakes and automated malware are redefining identity risk

Cyberattacks no longer unfold over days or even hours. They execute in minutes, sometimes seconds, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that learn, adapt, and strike without pause. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales for India, SAARC, SEA & ANZ at Fortinet, said cybersecurity has entered a machine-speed era, where both attacks and defenses are increasingly powered by automation.

Advertisment

In this evolving landscape, the contest is no longer simply attacker versus defender, but automation versus automation, a distinction Raman drew while discussing the operational gaps he sees across enterprise security teams.

AI vs AI is redefining cyber defense

Attackers now operate like automated production systems. AI enables reconnaissance, exploit discovery, and lateral movement with remarkable efficiency. The deeper shift is architectural. The critical question for enterprise security leaders is whether their infrastructure can function at the same speed as AI-driven threats.

Human-only response models cannot keep pace with attack cycles that move from discovery to exploitation within minutes. Defensive AI must be embedded across network, endpoint, cloud, and identity layers, powered by unified telemetry.

Advertisment

When security tools operate in silos, correlation breaks down and false positives increase. When telemetry is integrated, AI can analyze relationships across environments and trigger rapid containment with confidence.

The SOC is evolving from reactive to strategic

Security Operations Centers (SOCs) are under sustained pressure. Offensive AI models can identify patterns and adapt phishing payloads faster than analysts can manually process alerts.

Routine processes such as detection, triage, enrichment, and containment increasingly require automation. The emerging model is AI-augmented operations: machines handle scale and speed, while analysts focus on validation, complex investigations, and strategic oversight.

Advertisment

This shift raises the skill bar. Security professionals must understand how AI detection models function, interpret outputs critically, and continuously refine detection logic. Oversight becomes as vital as response.

Identity security faces a deepfake reality

AI-generated impersonation, deepfake voice cloning, and synthetic identities are weakening traditional authentication methods.

One-time authentication is no longer sufficient. Identity security must move toward continuous validation, monitoring behavioral baselines, device trust, and session anomalies in real time, aligned with Zero Trust principles.

Advertisment

In modern enterprises, identity acts as the control plane governing access to applications, application programming interfaces (APIs), workloads, and AI agents. As identity risk grows, adaptive verification becomes essential.

From signature detection to intent analysis

Signature-based detection remains effective for known threats. However, AI-driven mutation reduces its standalone value. Security strategies are shifting toward intent-based detection, analyzing what malicious code attempts to do rather than how it appears.

This approach depends on deep visibility across network flows, endpoint signals, cloud workloads, and identity context. Without integration, AI operates with partial vision. With integration, detection becomes more precise and automated response more reliable.

Advertisment

The defining advantage in this AI arms race is speed of learning. Organizations that convert telemetry into actionable intelligence quickly and feed insights back into prevention systems will build durable resilience.

In the machine-speed era, cybersecurity is no longer purely reactive. It is continuous adaptation powered by intelligence, integration, and human oversight.

More For You

Google Chrome Emergency Update Patches Three High Severity Flaws

AI Security and Guardrails Take Focus at AI Safety Connect

The browser extensions you trusted may be spying on you

Using Chrome? Google says update now to avoid new security risks