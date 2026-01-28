Tech Update Of The Day

iPhone 16 Plus sees limited price drop through Vijay Sales offer
Apple’s iPhone 16 Plus is currently available at a lower effective price through a limited-period offer from Vijay Sales, bringing the cost down to Rs 71,890 from its listed MRP of Rs 79,900. The reduction reflects a direct 10% discount, with additional savings tied to specific bank card transactions.
Customers using ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit cards on EMI can receive an extra Rs 5,000 discount. American Express cardholders opting for EMI are eligible for an additional 7.5% discount, capped at Rs 7,500. The final price varies based on the payment method and remains subject to stock availability.
The offer applies to the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, which runs on Apple’s A18 chipset and supports Apple Intelligence features. The phone includes a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP front camera. Apple rates the device for up to 27 hours of video playback and includes IP68 water and dust resistance.
The discount window aligns with continued strong iPhone demand in India, even as the broader smartphone market remains largely flat.