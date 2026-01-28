Sonos Amp Multi shows how residential audio is changing

Walk into any newly built premium home today and one thing is clear. Audio systems are no longer an afterthought. Open floor plans, outdoor extensions, and mixed-use rooms are pushing traditional multiroom setups to their limits. Sonos is responding to that shift with Amp Multi, a professional-grade streaming amplifier designed for larger and more demanding residential installations.

Advertisment

Unlike standard two-channel amplifiers, Amp Multi is built for scale. It delivers eight independently configurable amplified outputs, each rated at 125 watts, and supports up to four discrete audio zones from a single unit. For installers, this removes the need to stack multiple smaller amps just to cover a single floor or wing of a home.

Why Amp Multi exists

Custom installers have long faced a trade-off between flexibility and simplicity. Large homes often require custom wiring, manual tuning, and third-party control systems that can overwhelm homeowners once the installer leaves.

Amp Multi attempts to narrow that gap. Any output can be assigned to any zone, and each channel can power up to three Sonos Architectural speakers. This allows a single unit to drive as many as 24 speakers. Multiple units can be added as projects expand, without redesigning the system from scratch.

Advertisment

From an installation standpoint, that modular approach matters. Homes evolve. Rooms get repurposed. Audio systems need to adapt without tearing into walls.

Hardware designed for long-term reliability

At the core of Amp Multi is a gallium nitride–based power architecture paired with Class D amplification and post-filter feedback. In practical terms, this means higher efficiency, better thermal control, and more consistent performance when all channels are active. The amplifier is fanless and relies on convection cooling instead of moving parts. For real-world installations, this reduces noise, dust buildup, and long-term maintenance issues. These are problems installers routinely see after a few years in traditional rack-mounted systems.

Setup that respects installer time

One of the most practical features is also one of the simplest. Each Amp Multi emits a unique audible chirp during setup, triggered through the Sonos app. In crowded racks where dozens of components look identical, this eliminates guesswork and speeds up configuration.

Advertisment

The Sonos app remains central to zone control and source management, but Amp Multi introduces ProTune. This is a deeper tuning tool aimed squarely at professionals. Installers get per-channel control over EQ, gain, width, and delay, making it easier to deal with uneven room layouts or architectural constraints.

Built for modern AV racks

Physically, Amp Multi is rack-first. Its 1.5U chassis, paired with a dedicated 2U rack mount, creates built-in airflow spacing without extra vent panels. Flat-back construction and recessed connectors allow the unit to stand upright during installation, a small detail that can save time on large jobs.

Amp Multi will be sold exclusively through professional installers, with global availability rolling out in phases over the coming months.

Advertisment

More For You

Pocket FM Alexa integration brings audio stories to voice devices

Apple’s New AirTag Fixes the Most Annoying Tracking Problems

Realme Buds Air 8 Review: Quiet When You Want, Loud When You Don’t

QCY H3 Pro Review: Budget Price, Premium Punch