Tech Update Of The Day

Tech updates of the day (1)

Xiaomi’s SU7 Ultra joins Gran Turismo 7 in franchise first for Chinese automakers

Xiaomi’s push beyond consumer electronics has reached the virtual racetrack. The company’s flagship electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra, has been added to Gran Turismo 7, marking the first time a Chinese-branded car has appeared in Sony’s long-running racing franchise.

The inclusion places Xiaomi alongside established global automakers featured in the game, which is known for its focus on realistic vehicle dynamics and performance modeling. Xiaomi founder Lei Jun said the move is intended to give players worldwide a hands-on feel for the performance of China’s premium smart vehicles.

The SU7 Ultra is powered by a tri-motor electric setup producing 1,548 horsepower and is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in under two seconds. Xiaomi has previously highlighted the car’s real-world performance credentials, including a production-car lap record at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The debut reflects growing recognition of Chinese electric vehicles in global automotive and gaming ecosystems.

