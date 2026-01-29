You Won’t Believe the Cars Added in Gran Turismo 7’s Latest Update

Gran Turismo 7 has officially begun its 2026 season, and the newest update (update 1.67) is now live, adding a combination of old-school motorsport pedigree, modern touring car racing, and an innovative electric supercar from an unexpected manufacturer. This free update will be available between January 28th and January 29th, based on your location, and includes three new cars for your collection, an assortment of new World Circuit Events, and will be released at the same time as the final round of the Gran Turismo World Series' Online Qualifiers.
Three cars, three very different philosophies
The most familiar name to pop up in this update is the Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) '22, a genuine purpose-built race car built specifically for GT competition. Based on the 992-gen platform, it's powered by a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated flat-six that cranks out up to 557 bhp. With its longer wheelbase, tried & tested lightweight carbon fiber and aramid construction, and RSR-inspired suspension, it's a major technical step forward from the earlier GT3 machinery. On Gran Turismo 7, it basically slots straight into endurance and high-speed circuit racing, rewarding precise driving over brute force.
Over at the touring car end of the grid, we've got the Hyundai Elantra N TC '24. The TC version of this thing is actually a rebuilt version of the Elantra N road car, but rebuilt to meet international touring car regs. Which basically means they've slapped on some wide-body aerodynamics, a carbon fiber splitter, a massive rear wing, a sequential gearbox, and some endurance-ready brakes to turn a pretty practical sedan into a right old focused race machine. It's built for close racing, consistency, and adaptability across all sorts of technical circuits.
The real wild card in this update is the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra '25, which is pretty much Xiaomi making a real statement in the world of electric performance. The SU7 Ultra has a three-motor all-wheel drive system that produces up to 1527 bhp, and they're claiming it can go from 0 to 62 mph in under two seconds. They've also used some pretty advanced construction methods, like carbon fiber panels and high downforce aero, which puts it right up there with the most extreme EVs ever added to the series. Gameplay-wise, it's going to be a real challenge—massive straight-line speed, but then you've also got to worry about keeping an eye on energy & traction.
All three cars are available through Brand Central.
New races and café content
Update 1.67 also adds 3 new World Circuit events:
World Touring Car 600 at Nürburgring Nordschleife
World Touring Car 700 at Spa-Francorchamps
World Touring Car 800 at Mount Panorama
Collectors can access Extra Menu No. 52: Hyundai N once they reach Collector Level 58. Photo mode fans also get a new Scapes curation titled California Roadsides.
Online Qualifiers reach a critical stage
Alongside the update, the Gran Turismo World Series Online Qualifiers are entering their final phase. Drivers are competing in the closing rounds of the Manufacturers Cup, with the last round scheduled for January 31. The Nations Cup qualifiers follow from February 11 to February 28. For competitive players and casual racers alike, Update 1.67 reinforces Gran Turismo 7’s core strength: a steady flow of meaningful content that connects single-player progression with high-level online racing.
