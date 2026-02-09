Tech Update Of The Day

Headphone Zone launches co-branded Unicrom IEM with Pula as India’s audiophile market shifts gears
India’s audiophile scene is seeing a quiet but meaningful reset, and Headphone Zone’s latest launch captures the moment. The audio retailer has unveiled the Headphone Zone X Pula Unicrom, a co-branded in ear monitor built in collaboration with boutique manufacturer Pula, signaling how product strategy in niche tech is changing .
At a time when wireless earbuds dominate shelves, the Unicrom doubles down on old school engineering. It uses a single 10 mm beryllium coated dynamic driver, prioritizing coherence and tuning over multi-driver complexity. The hardware story continues with lightweight resin shells and stabilised maple wood faceplates, each showing natural grain patterns that make no two units identical.
The launch also highlights a growing trend where specialist retailers are shaping products, not just selling them. Headphone Zone influenced tuning choices, accessories, and design, including an exclusive blue finish aligned with its brand. The inclusion of modular cables with both 3.5 mm and 4.4 mm terminations points to a focus on serious listeners.
Priced at Rs 6,999, the Unicrom targets users ready to move beyond entry level audio. More importantly, it shows how focused tech collaborations are gaining ground in India.
XElectron iProjector 3 Plus launches with Google TV and a bold push for brighter home cinema
The home projector market in India is crowded, but XElectron iProjector 3 Plus enters with a clear message. Brightness matters more than buzzwords. Launched this week, the new projector claims up to 2000 ANSI lumens, a spec aimed squarely at Indian living rooms where total darkness is rarely practical .
XElectron iProjector 3 Plus focuses on hardware first
At its core, the iProjector 3 Plus is built around native 1080p resolution with support for 4K input. Instead of leaning on gimmicks, XElectron has focused on everyday usability. Official Google TV is baked in, offering direct access to certified streaming apps without the need for external devices. Wi-Fi 6 support is included to keep streaming stable under load.
Setup is designed to be largely hands-off. Auto focus, auto keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance adjust the image when the projector is moved, reducing the friction that often comes with projection setups.
A fully enclosed optical engine is meant to keep dust out and performance consistent over time. Built-in 20 W speakers, along with Bluetooth 5.4, cover basic audio needs.
Priced at Rs 27,990, the iProjector 3 Plus reflects a shift in projector tech from occasional use to daily viewing hardware.
Valentine’s Day sale at Croma drops iPhone 17 price below Rs 50,000 with exchange offers
Croma is betting big on Valentine’s Day shoppers, and the headline deal is hard to miss. Apple’s iPhone 17 is now available at an effective price of Rs 47,742, a steep cut from its original launch price of Rs 82,900 for the 256 GB model. The reduced pricing is part of Croma’s nationwide Valentine’s Day sale, running from February 6 to February 15 across more than 570 stores in over 200 cities.
The final price depends on a stack of exchange and bank offers. Customers can get up to Rs 23,500 for an old smartphone, an additional Rs 8,000 exchange bonus, and Rs 2,000 as cashback. Buyers using the HDFC Tata Neu credit card can also receive up to 10 percent off on select products, along with no cost EMI options.
The sale extends beyond Apple. Croma is offering up to 22 percent off on the Redmi Note 15G and 14 percent off on the OnePlus Nord CE5. Tablet deals include discounts on the Apple iPad 11th generation, while wearables, audio gear, and personal care products are also part of the campaign. For Croma, the message is clear. Valentine’s Day has become a serious tech buying moment.