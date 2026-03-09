Tech Update of the Day

Ai+ Pulse 2 smartphone goes on sale on Flipkart from March 11
Ai+ Smartphone has announced that its latest budget device, Pulse 2, will go on sale on Flipkart starting March 11 at 12 PM . The smartphone will be available at an introductory price of ₹5,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant on the first day of sale, after which it will be priced at ₹7,499. The 6GB + 128GB model will debut at ₹7,999, later increasing to ₹8,999 .
Pulse 2 features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 6000mAh battery designed for extended daily use. It runs Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS. For photography, the device includes a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will be offered in Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black colour options .
SanDisk launches ultra-compact Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive with up to 1TB storage
SanDisk has introduced the Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive in India, claiming it to be the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive designed for compact, leave-in storage on laptops and tablets .
The device features a low-profile design that sits almost flush with the USB-C port, allowing users to keep it plugged in without affecting portability. It supports read speeds of up to 400MB/s for higher capacity variants, enabling faster file transfers across compatible devices . The drive works with laptops, tablets, and other USB-C devices and supports file management through the SanDisk Memory Zone app for backup and file organization.
The Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, with prices starting at ₹2,049 and going up to ₹17,299 for the 1TB model.
OnePlus 13R price drops to ₹37,999 in Amazon sale
The OnePlus 13R is currently available at a discounted price during Amazon’s Electronics Premier League sale running from March 6 to March 12. The smartphone, originally launched in India at ₹44,999, is now listed at ₹39,999, with an additional ₹2,000 bank discount bringing the effective price down to ₹37,999. The device features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.
The OnePlus 13R includes a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and several AI features such as AI Eraser and AI Unblur. For photography, the phone offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultrawide camera, along with a 16MP front camera.
WhatsApp Plus could introduce paid features without changing core messaging
WhatsApp may be exploring a new subscription tier called WhatsApp Plus, signaling Meta’s cautious move toward monetizing its messaging platform without altering its core functionality.
Early reports suggest the paid tier will focus on extra convenience and customization features, while keeping essential services such as messaging, voice calls, video calls, and privacy tools free. One of the most notable features being tested is the ability to pin up to 20 chats, significantly higher than the current three-chat limit. Other potential additions include custom app icons, new interface colors, exclusive stickers, custom call ringtones, and enhanced reactions. These features appear aimed at power users who want more control and personalization without affecting the standard messaging experience.
Meta has not confirmed pricing or a release timeline. If introduced, WhatsApp Plus could represent a gradual shift in how the company generates revenue from one of the world’s most widely used communication platforms.