WhatsApp Plus could change how Meta makes money from chat apps

What happens when the default messaging application of the world, WhatsApp, tests the waters with premium features? That's the main question emerging from news that WhatsApp has been working on a subscription product named WhatsApp Plus. Although many details are still being developed, we see modest initial benefits. What we can see is that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, will try to monetize consumer messaging and at the same time will not compromise the value of what people use every day.

Advertisment

WhatsApp Plus appears aimed at power users, not the mass market

According to reports coming out of beta development, WhatsApp Plus isn't going to lock up the essentials behind a paywall. Texting, voice calls, video calls, photos & videos, and the lot of privacy tools all these will still be free as a service. And this is a big deal because WhatsApp's whole growth strategy was built on keeping things simple, reliable, and accessible.

If you start messing with the core of how a service works, especially a messaging app, which is basically essential infrastructure, you risk people getting all spooked. Users tend to take these things for granted until something goes wrong, and even then it's usually just small things that can send them running for the hills.

The reported feature list points to convenience over necessity

Now, the thing that's got people talking the most is that you'll be able to pin up to 20 chats instead of just 3. That might not seem like a lot on the surface, but for people juggling lots of different conversations, such as work updates, family groups, local school or community groups, customer accounts, and more, that 3-chat limit has been a major pain in the neck. This one looks like a real game-changer rather than just a nice-to-have.

Advertisment

You've also got 14 new icon options for the app, some color choices for the interface, and some stickers you can only get with WhatsApp. Plus, custom ringtones for when someone calls you and richer reactions or effects for conversations. None of these change how WhatsApp works fundamentally; they just add a bit more flexibility and a bit more personalization around the edges.

Why Meta's cautious approach to messaging revenue is a good thing

That design choice says a lot, and it's telling. Once premium features start to interfere with how messages are delivered, how visible they are, or even just the basic rules, messaging platforms start to get pretty shaky. If paid users got some sort of advantage in terms of reach, priority, or even deeper control over conversations, the free version could start to feel like it's being left in the dust.

Cosmetic upgrades are a safer way to charge without breaking trust.

Focusing on giving people more customization & organization that's what Meta seems to be doing here. It seems they're testing a gentler way to introduce a paid layer, one that doesn't split the user base in a way that actually changes how you have conversations. And that's a lot easier to sell than charging people to use the messaging feature itself.

Advertisment

There's also a bit of a bigger industry picture going on here. People just expect messaging to stay open, familiar & cheap, so direct monetization has always been tricky. A tier like WhatsApp Plus offers a kind of middle ground: charge the heaviest users for more utility, while keeping the product appealing to the masses.

What we still don't know about WhatsApp Plus

There's still no price, no confirmed rollout date, and no firm public plan in place. Reports say the feature is still in development for Android & iOS, & there's a beta users' waitlist, but joining that just lets you know when it will be available; you won't be automatically signed up.

What this all comes down to is not about fancy stickers or colors.

What's really at stake here is whether WhatsApp can introduce paid features without breaking the social contract that made it such a must-have in the first place. If all these reports hold up, WhatsApp Plus is more about a gradual shift in how Meta makes money from one of the world's most widely used comms platforms.

Advertisment

More For You

WhatsApp introduces a lockdown-style mode to reduce cyber risks

WhatsApp introduces member tags and smarter reminders to fix group chat chaos

WhatsApp Ghost Pairing Scam: CERT-In Warns of Account Hacking Without OTP

KawaiiGPT lowers the bar for cybercrime with free black-hat AI