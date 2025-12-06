Tech Update of the Day

HMD launches HMD 100 and HMD 101 feature phones in India at ₹949
HMD has expanded its feature-phone lineup in India with the launch of the HMD 100 and HMD 101, marking its entry into the high-volume sub-₹1,000 segment. Aiming to strengthen its position in the value and volume market, the company says the new models are designed for users who need dependable, simple devices for everyday communication, including rural consumers, senior citizens and working professionals.
The HMD 100 features a compact design, 800mAh battery, wireless FM radio, dual LED torch and support for 23 Indian languages. The HMD 101 adds an MP3 player, microSD expansion and auto call recording. Both phones carry a 1-year replacement guarantee.
HMD says feature phones still account for 40 percent of India’s market, making this launch strategically significant. The devices go on sale starting December 5 across retail stores, e-commerce platforms and HMD.com, priced at ₹949.
Motorola Edge 70 India launch teased on Flipkart
Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 70 in India, with Flipkart now confirming the smartphone through a dedicated teaser page. While the listing only says the device is “coming soon,” industry leaks suggest an India debut around December 15, with pricing expected to stay below ₹35,000.
The Edge 70 is known for its ultra-slim 5.99 mm profile, and reports claim the Indian variant may ship with a larger battery than the global model’s 4,800 mAh unit without altering its thin build. Globally, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes with 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage and Android 16.
The device features a 6.7-inch 1,220p P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 68W fast charging and a triple 50MP camera setup covering primary, ultrawide and selfie sensors. More details are expected as Flipkart updates the launch page.
iPhone 16 gets its biggest price drop yet, now selling for ₹55,999 on Flipkart
The iPhone 16 has received a major price cut during Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 year-end sale, bringing the device down to ₹55,999 which is its lowest price since launch. Apple originally released the phone at ₹79,900 and later reduced it to ₹69,900 after the arrival of the iPhone 17. The current sale gives buyers a direct ₹14,000 reduction, and select bank cards can lower the effective price further. All storage variants are available under this offer until December 10.
The iPhone 16 remains a strong option in Apple’s lineup with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the A18 Bionic chip and iOS 18 with upgrade support up to iOS 26. It features a 48MP dual-rear camera system, a 12MP front camera, an Action button, a dedicated Camera button, 25W wired and wireless charging and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
GTA Online brings Michael back after 13 years, confirming GTA 5’s true ending
Rockstar Games has stunned fans by bringing Michael De Santa back to the Grand Theft Auto universe more than a decade after GTA 5’s release. The character appears in the new GTA Online update titled A Safehouse in the Hills, where an older Michael and his wife Amanda greet players at a luxury property in the Vinewood Hills. This is Michael’s first appearance outside GTA 5’s Story mode since 2013.
His return finally settles a long-running debate within the community. Michael’s presence confirms that GTA 5’s canonical ending is Option C, the Deathwish mission, which is the only finale where Michael, Franklin and Trevor all survive. Franklin has been active in GTA Online for years, and Trevor has appeared through missions and cameos. With Michael now joining the timeline, Rockstar completes the trio and signals that the GTA 5 era may be approaching its narrative finish ahead of GTA 6.