Motorola Edge 70_ What’s new, what to expect in India

Leaks and early releases on smartphones are always thrilling and the Motorola Edge 70 is already one of the most anticipated releases to the Indian market. As reported by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Indian version of the Edge 70 may come on or around December 15, 2025, and feature some differences with the global model - new design elements, bigger battery, aggressive prices under Rs 35000. Here’s what stands out (and matters) about Edge 70, based on the data and leaks so far.

Motorola Edge 70: Specs & features(expected)

Motorola Edge 70 global-market specifications provide a fairly clear floor: the new device is sold with a 6.67-inch pOLED display (1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, high brightness, premium colour gamut) and powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset (built on 4 nm). The phone has a 12 GB RAM with maximum 512 GB storage in its more expensive model.

In optical terms, the Edge 70 uses a triple-camera configuration, so there has to be a 50 MP primary sensor, with a second 50 MP ultra-wide (or secondary) sensor; the selfie camera is also 50 MP, with video capabilities and capable imaging per leak data. The phone has a 4,800 mAh battery which is a silicon-carbon battery supporting fast wired charging (68W TurboPower) and wireless charging (15W). The phone is also reportedly built with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and reportedly some level of roughness with MIL-STD-810H certified chassis, according to the reports on its global launch.

All this makes Edge 70 rather interesting: a phone of slim flagship-like dimensions, or, as its creators may want to market it, a phone that is sleek yet powerful.

Motorola Edge 70: Leaks & rumours

The leak on X/Twitter, by the Indian variant, will not only have the slim 5.99 mm profile embraced by the global model but also a larger battery (a feature not seen in slim phones), but still have a different design, possibly different colourways or texture finishes, than the global one. The tipster also gives a particular price range below Rs35,000, this will put the phone in a very different price range in the world retail market (in Europe it is sold far higher).

Had this been the case, coupled with the hardware, the Edge 70 would be a very attractive value-priced flagship, in terms of features of high-end design, display, battery, and charging facilities, that would otherwise be found on more expensive phones.

Motorola Edge 70: What’s still rumour

Up to this point, the official Motorola India has not yet substantiated the claims of the larger battery , Rs35000 or less price, 5.99 mm slim body, new design, the claims are leaked and provided by informants. There is a risk that such details will be amended until Motorola officially reveals the Indian variant (with detailed specifications, official prices and availability in the country).

International-market features (such as 4,800 mAh battery and 50 MP triple-cameras) are also verified, however, not a distinguishing characteristic of a mid-premium device. It is not yet known whether the end product that will be offered to the Indians will be equipped with all the global specifications (particularly storage, wireless charging, service/warranty, after-sales services) or not.

Therefore, the leak is encouraging, but it is important to view the information as probable but unproven until the launch, a factor upon which all fans and critics must remember.

Motorola appears to have made a bet with Edge 70, providing customers with a slim, elegant, and modern-appearing phone, with decent hardware, at a price bracket that may upset the established mid-premium smartphones in India. Should the leaks be true, particularly in terms of battery size and price, then the Edge 70 may be a worthy competitor to the best value-to-price flagship in late 2025.

In the meantime, it is a phone to follow: it is an ideal fit to those interested in gadget-watch, reviewers, and everyday consumers that want a combination of design, performance, and value.



