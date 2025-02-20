Tech Update Of The Day: numBer Launches Navo Buds X1

-> numBer Launches Navo Buds X1: Premium Lifestyle Earbuds at ₹599 for Launch Day
The Mumbai audio brand nUmBer has launched the Navo Buds X1, featuring unique metal structures and an exceptional battery life of up to 50 hours with AI-enabled ENC and dual connectivity. It features 13 mm composite drivers that deliver thick, tremendous bass and sparkling highs that immerse the user in music.
Selling for ₹799, for this day only, is the deadline launch offer price of ₹599. Navo Buds X1 features an IPX5 water resistance rating, fast charging, stylishness, handiness, and durability for daily wear.