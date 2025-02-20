Subscribe

0

Advertisment
News Audio Equipment

Tech Update Of The Day: numBer Launches Navo Buds X1

Stay updated with the latest tech news! From smartphone launches to AI breakthroughs, software updates, and gadget trends—get your daily dose of top tech updates in one place.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
New Update
Tech updates of the day (1)

Tech updates of the day (1)

-> numBer Launches Navo Buds X1: Premium Lifestyle Earbuds at ₹599 for Launch Day

Advertisment
numBer Buds
numBer Buds

 The Mumbai audio brand nUmBer has launched the Navo Buds X1, featuring unique metal structures and an exceptional battery life of up to 50 hours with AI-enabled ENC and dual connectivity. It features 13 mm composite drivers that deliver thick, tremendous bass and sparkling highs that immerse the user in music.

Selling for ₹799, for this day only, is the deadline launch offer price of ₹599. Navo Buds X1 features an IPX5 water resistance rating, fast charging, stylishness, handiness, and durability for daily wear.

Advertisment

 

Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: