GTA Online Weekly Update February 20 to 26, 2025, Launched-Get New Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

A new GTA Online Weekly Update for the week February 20 to 26, 2025 has been launched with the release of a new ride: the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed. The new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed is available to purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,140,000. You also get an opportunity to celebrate Carnival with festive clothing and a bandana, and earn 3X GTA$ and RP on the completion of Trevor and Ron Contact Missions, plus Motor Wars. G’s Caches offers 2X rewards and a GTA$100K bonus for collecting three.
Carnival Rewards- Available through March 3
- Log in to receive the Carnival Feather Shirt and Carnival Feather Shorts (Men) or the Carnival Feather Dress and Carnival Sun Dress (Women).
- Uncork a bottle of Blêuter'd Champagne at any bar to receive the Carnival Bandana.
GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge
- Collect three G's Caches to receive GTA$100,000.
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Trevor and Ron Contact Missions - Motor Wars [Returning Mode]
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- G's Cache
Get Discounts 30% Off
- Hangar Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Albany Hermes
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
- Dewbauchee JB 700W
- Karin Previon
- HVY Insurgent
- HVY Menacer
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- Pegassi Osiris
- Weeny Dynasty
- Western Company Cargobob
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: Railgun
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Precision Rifle
- Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Black Box File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Pegassi Infernus Classic (Top Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Obey Tailgater S (Standard Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Albany Cavalcade XL
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Nagasaki Outlaw - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Hermes, Invetero Coquette, Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Vapid Bullet & Weeny Dynasty
- Luxury Autos: Enus Paragon S & Vapid Dominator FX
- Test Track: Coil Brawler, Emperor ETR1 & Lampadati Furore GT
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Bravado Buffalo EVX
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Business Trip
- Time Trial: Vinewood Hills
- HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta
