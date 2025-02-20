Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update February 20 to 26, 2025, Launched-Get New Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

A new GTA Online Weekly Update for the week February 20 to 26, 2025 has been launched with the release of a new ride: the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed. The new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed is available to purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,140,000.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update

A new GTA Online Weekly Update for the week February 20 to 26, 2025 has been launched with the release of a new ride: the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed. The new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed is available to purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,140,000. You also get an opportunity to celebrate Carnival with festive clothing and a bandana, and earn 3X GTA$ and RP on the completion of Trevor and Ron Contact Missions, plus Motor Wars. G’s Caches offers 2X rewards and a GTA$100K bonus for collecting three.

Carnival Rewards- Available through March 3

  • Log in to receive the Carnival Feather Shirt and Carnival Feather Shorts (Men) or the Carnival Feather Dress and Carnival Sun Dress (Women).
  • Uncork a bottle of Blêuter'd Champagne at any bar to receive the Carnival Bandana.

GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge

  • Collect three G's Caches to receive GTA$100,000.

Get 3X GTA$ and RP

  • Trevor and Ron Contact Missions - Motor Wars [Returning Mode]
Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • G's Cache

Get Discounts 30% Off

  • Hangar Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
  • Albany Hermes
  • Bravado Hotring Hellfire
  • Dewbauchee JB 700W
  • Karin Previon
  • HVY Insurgent
  • HVY Menacer
  • Nagasaki Outlaw
  • Pegassi Osiris
  • Weeny Dynasty
  • Western Company Cargobob

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% OFF: Railgun
  • 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Precision Rifle
  • Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File

  • The Black Box File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Pegassi Infernus Classic (Top Tier)
  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (Standard Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Obey Tailgater S (Standard Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Albany Cavalcade XL
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Nagasaki Outlaw - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days
Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Hermes, Invetero Coquette, Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Vapid Bullet & Weeny Dynasty
  • Luxury Autos: Enus Paragon S & Vapid Dominator FX
  • Test Track: Coil Brawler, Emperor ETR1 & Lampadati Furore GT
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Bravado Buffalo EVX

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Business Trip
  • Time Trial: Vinewood Hills
  • HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta

