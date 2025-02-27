Tech Update of the Day: Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M's, WhatsApp Introduces Voice Message Transcription

-> Samsung to Launch Galaxy M16 and M06 5G in India Tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy M16 and M06 5G will be launched in India at 12 PM IST on February 27. The Galaxy M16 may have a tri-camera setup, while the Galaxy M06 5G has a dual-camera setup. Both are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.
The Galaxy M06 5G is listed on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and One UI 6 on Android 14. Design and specs revealed through the Amazon landing page. New arrivals will look to establish Samsung’s dominance in the budget 5G segment in India. The launch will reveal more on price and everything else.
-> WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Message Transcription in India
WhatsApp has announced the voice transcription feature for users in India, and Android and iOS have, for the first time, turned voice notes into text without any compromise to privacy on on-device processing. Currently supported languages are English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian. Hindi is yet to be included in that list.