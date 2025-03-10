Tech Update of the Day: WhatsApp’s AI Magic, Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB

-> WhatsApp’s AI Boost: Smart Icons & Instant Chatbot
WhatsApp is testing AI features on Android in beta to customize and make the UI more accessible. Beta users can create group icons using Meta AI by typing a prompt, and the AI will generate a unique group image. There’s also a new home screen widget for the Meta AI Chatbot for instant access without having to get into WhatsApp again. This can be text-based, voice-based, or camera-based. These won’t be available for everyone on WhatsApp beta till some time later, one step closer to bringing more AI into seamless and tailored messaging.
-> Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB: Spin & Win Exclusive Gun Skins!
The Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event includes exclusive gun skins such as Bizon - Tropical PredatorXMB - Fiery Pumpkin. For a period of 12 days, the Luck Royale event allows players to spin with Free Fire MAX diamonds for a chance to win high-tier rewards. Players can also use Universal Ring Tokens to get skins and other items. Read on here for more details!