Subscribe

0

Advertisment
News Social Media

Tech Update of the Day: WhatsApp’s AI Magic, Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB

Stay updated with the latest tech news! From smartphone launches to AI breakthroughs, software updates, and gadget trends—get your daily dose of top tech updates in one place.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
Updated On
New Update
Tech Update Of The Day

Tech Update Of The Day

-> WhatsApp’s AI Boost: Smart Icons & Instant Chatbot

Advertisment

Whatsapp

WhatsApp is testing AI features on Android in beta to customize and make the UI more accessible. Beta users can create group icons using Meta AI by typing a prompt, and the AI will generate a unique group image. There’s also a new home screen widget for the Meta AI Chatbot for instant access without having to get into WhatsApp again. This can be text-based, voice-based, or camera-based. These won’t be available for everyone on WhatsApp beta till some time later, one step closer to bringing more AI into seamless and tailored messaging.

Advertisment

-> Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB: Spin & Win Exclusive Gun Skins!

The Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event includes exclusive gun skins such as Bizon - Tropical PredatorXMB - Fiery Pumpkin. For a period of 12 days, the Luck Royale event allows players to spin with Free Fire MAX diamonds for a chance to win high-tier rewards. Players can also use Universal Ring Tokens to get skins and other items. Read on here for more details!

Advertisment

 

iqoo gb-whatsapp
Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: